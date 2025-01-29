ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sky Force Box Office Day 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Breaches Rs 70 Cr Mark Despite Fall in Collection

Akshay Kumar's Sky Force made over Rs 70 crore in India within five days of its release. Check out its day-wise collection below.

Sky Force Box Office Day 5
Sky Force Box Office Day 5 (Photo: Film Poster/ ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 10:32 AM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is back at the box office and is here to pack a punch this time. With his latest release, Sky Force, the actor has managed to pull audiences to the theatres, making his long-due hit venture. Sky Force, though faced a decline in collections, still managed to breach the Rs 70 cr mark as of Tuesday.

Sky Force Box Office Collection

Sky Force was released in theatres on January 24, two days before Republic Day. It opened to decent reviews minting Rs 12.25 cr in the domestic circuit. On its day 2 at the theatres, Sky Force made Rs 22 cr, witnessing a 79.59 percent increase in footfall, propelled by positive word-of-mouth reviews and Akshay's star power.

The film banked on the Republic Day holiday, registering a 27.27 percent growth in ticket sales, amounting to Rs 28 cr. However, the double-digit ride was short-lived and with Monday's Litmus test, the film dropped down to Rs 7 cr, marking a steep 75 pc decline in collections from the previous day.

On its 5th day, Sky Force registered its lowest collection to date with Rs 5.75 crore. Tuesday collections saw a dip of 17.86 percent. The five-day total of the film in India stands at Rs 75 cr, still a decent collection given Akshay's last few box office bombs.

Sky Force Box Office Breakdown

DayIndia Net Collection
Day 1Rs 12.25 Cr
Day 2Rs 22 Cr
Day 3Rs 27.50 Cr
Day 4Rs 7
Day 5Rs 5.75 Cr (early estimates)
TotalRs 75 Cr

Sky Force Overseas Collection

As per data revealed by Maddock Films, the production banner behind Sky Force, the film has managed to breach the Rs 90 cr milestone overseas. Taking to X, the makers wrote: "Sky Force soars to new heights, emerging as the audience's favourite watch over the Republic Day weekend!" The poster shared alongside the triumphant caption read: "92.90 CR (3 days GBOC Worldwide).

Film's Cast and Plot

Sky Force is an aerial action entertainer loosely based on India's retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war. Akshay Kumar plays an Indian Airforce Officer, joined by debutant Veer Pahariya as Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, a Mahavir Chakra recipient. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in key roles.

Competition at the Box Office

With its gripping storyline and stellar star cast, Sky Force has been able to stay strong at the theatres, overshadowing Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and debutants Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn's Azaad. However, the film faces stiff competition from Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's Deva slated for release on January 31.

Box Office Data: Sacnilk/ Maddock Films

