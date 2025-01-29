Sky Force Box Office Day 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Breaches Rs 70 Cr Mark Despite Fall in Collection

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is back at the box office and is here to pack a punch this time. With his latest release, Sky Force, the actor has managed to pull audiences to the theatres, making his long-due hit venture. Sky Force, though faced a decline in collections, still managed to breach the Rs 70 cr mark as of Tuesday.
Sky Force Box Office Collection
Sky Force was released in theatres on January 24, two days before Republic Day. It opened to decent reviews minting Rs 12.25 cr in the domestic circuit. On its day 2 at the theatres, Sky Force made Rs 22 cr, witnessing a 79.59 percent increase in footfall, propelled by positive word-of-mouth reviews and Akshay's star power.
The film banked on the Republic Day holiday, registering a 27.27 percent growth in ticket sales, amounting to Rs 28 cr. However, the double-digit ride was short-lived and with Monday's Litmus test, the film dropped down to Rs 7 cr, marking a steep 75 pc decline in collections from the previous day.
The untold true story of extraordinary bravery now wears its stars of glory, all thanks to your love and support. 🫶 ✨— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) January 27, 2025
Book your tickets now.
🔗- https://t.co/HSHb8Mdyub #SkyForce in cinemas near you.@akshaykumar #VeerPahariya @SaraAliKhan @NimratOfficial #SharadKelkar… pic.twitter.com/DUaiF20Suk
On its 5th day, Sky Force registered its lowest collection to date with Rs 5.75 crore. Tuesday collections saw a dip of 17.86 percent. The five-day total of the film in India stands at Rs 75 cr, still a decent collection given Akshay's last few box office bombs.
Sky Force Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|India Net Collection
|Day 1
|Rs 12.25 Cr
|Day 2
|Rs 22 Cr
|Day 3
|Rs 27.50 Cr
|Day 4
|Rs 7
|Day 5
|Rs 5.75 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 75 Cr
Sky Force Overseas Collection
Sky Force soars to new heights, emerging as the audience's favourite watch over the Republic Day weekend! 🛩❤— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) January 27, 2025
Book tickets now.
🔗- https://t.co/HSHb8Mdyub#SkyForce in cinemas near you. pic.twitter.com/hJuAUtziRD
As per data revealed by Maddock Films, the production banner behind Sky Force, the film has managed to breach the Rs 90 cr milestone overseas. Taking to X, the makers wrote: "Sky Force soars to new heights, emerging as the audience's favourite watch over the Republic Day weekend!" The poster shared alongside the triumphant caption read: "92.90 CR (3 days GBOC Worldwide).
Film's Cast and Plot
Every emotion will take flight with this album! ✈️#SkyForce Album Out Now.— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) January 28, 2025
🔗 - https://t.co/VVvPnVtHBF #SkyForce in cinemas near you.@akshaykumar #VeerPahariya @SaraAliKhan @NimratOfficial #DineshVijan #JyotiDeshpande @amarkaushik @sandeep_kewlani #AbhishekKapur… pic.twitter.com/Ca9deirSUy
Sky Force is an aerial action entertainer loosely based on India's retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war. Akshay Kumar plays an Indian Airforce Officer, joined by debutant Veer Pahariya as Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, a Mahavir Chakra recipient. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in key roles.
Competition at the Box Office
Celebrate the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of our real heroes in the untold story of India's first airstrike. ✈️— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) January 28, 2025
Book your tickets now.
🔗- https://t.co/HSHb8Md0ED#SkyForce in cinemas.@akshaykumar #VeerPahariya @SaraAliKhan @NimratOfficial #SharadKelkar #DineshVijan… pic.twitter.com/EfFoFZ7hom
With its gripping storyline and stellar star cast, Sky Force has been able to stay strong at the theatres, overshadowing Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and debutants Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn's Azaad. However, the film faces stiff competition from Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's Deva slated for release on January 31.
Box Office Data: Sacnilk/ Maddock Films
