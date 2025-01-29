ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sky Force Box Office Day 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Breaches Rs 70 Cr Mark Despite Fall in Collection

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is back at the box office and is here to pack a punch this time. With his latest release, Sky Force, the actor has managed to pull audiences to the theatres, making his long-due hit venture. Sky Force, though faced a decline in collections, still managed to breach the Rs 70 cr mark as of Tuesday.

Sky Force Box Office Collection

Sky Force was released in theatres on January 24, two days before Republic Day. It opened to decent reviews minting Rs 12.25 cr in the domestic circuit. On its day 2 at the theatres, Sky Force made Rs 22 cr, witnessing a 79.59 percent increase in footfall, propelled by positive word-of-mouth reviews and Akshay's star power.

The film banked on the Republic Day holiday, registering a 27.27 percent growth in ticket sales, amounting to Rs 28 cr. However, the double-digit ride was short-lived and with Monday's Litmus test, the film dropped down to Rs 7 cr, marking a steep 75 pc decline in collections from the previous day.

On its 5th day, Sky Force registered its lowest collection to date with Rs 5.75 crore. Tuesday collections saw a dip of 17.86 percent. The five-day total of the film in India stands at Rs 75 cr, still a decent collection given Akshay's last few box office bombs.