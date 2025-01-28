Sky Force BO Day 4: Akshay Kumar Starrer Suffers 77 PC Drop on First Monday After Strong Weekend

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated aerial action drama, Sky Force was released on January 24, 2025, to a warm reception. The film, set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, stars Kumar alongside debutant Veer Pahariya and has been drawing significant attention for its high-octane action sequences and patriotic theme. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force enjoyed a strong start but faced a considerable drop in box office collections on its first Monday.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 4

On its opening day, Sky Force earned Rs 12.25 crore, benefitting from Akshay Kumar's star power. The following day saw a substantial jump in collections, with Rs 22 crore on Day 2, marking a 79.59 percent increase, aided by the Republic Day holiday. The strong momentum continued into Day 3, when the film grossed Rs 28 crore, a 27.27 percent rise, reflecting the film's growing appeal due to positive word-of-mouth.

However, on its first Monday, Sky Force registered a massive 77.68 percent drop, earning only Rs 6.25 crore, bringing its total domestic net collection to Rs 68.50 crore. The film's occupancy on Monday shows also reflected the dip, with morning shows registering only 6.01 percent, followed by 10.63 percent in the afternoon and 12.87 percent in the evening.

Daywise Box Office Breakdown

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 12.25 Cr Day 2 Rs 22 Cr Day 3 Rs 27.50 Cr Day 4 Rs 6.25 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 68.50 Cr

Overseas Collection

Despite this, Sky Force has performed decently overseas, earning $800K in its opening weekend, which adds over Rs 6.5 crore to the worldwide total. The global earnings now stand at over Rs 90 crore after the first three days, highlighting the film's international appeal.

About the Film

Sky Force is based loosely on the Sargodha airbase attack during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles, with a cameo by Nimrat Kaur.

Box Office Data: Sacnilk/ Maddock Films