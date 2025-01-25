Sky Force Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar Returns to Double-Digit Opening After Series of Flops

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar's highly awaited film Sky Force made its box office debut on Friday, with a double-digit collection. The film marks the much-needed return of the actor at the theatres after a string of box office thuds. The action-packed film, which hit theaters two days before the Republic Day weekend, grossed Rs 11.25 crore on its opening day, as per the data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk.

The opening day collection marks a big relief for Akshay Kumar, whose past few solo releases have struggled to make an impact at the box office. His last major solo hit was OMG 2 (2023), which opened with Rs 10.26 crore on its first day, despite massive competition from Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. With a string of flops in between like Mission Raniganj (Rs 2.85 crore), Sarfira (Rs 2.5 Cr), and Khel Khel Mein (Rs 5.5 Cr), Sky Force did not just make a decent start, it was able to surpass the opening numbers of OMG 2, his last successful solo venture.

Given a low budget of Rs 160 crore, Sky Force has an opportunity to gain momentum throughout the weekend with little to no competition at the box office. It also has the Republic Day weekend holiday to its advantage along with discounted ticket prices to attract more audiences. The film's business after a robust marketing strategy now solely relies on the word-of-mouth review, which going by the numbers seems promising.

Talking about the film, Sky Force is a true story based on the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja, with debutant Veer Pahariya portraying T. Vijaya. The cast also includes Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar in prominent roles.

Sky Force is helmed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. It is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films and Jio Studios.