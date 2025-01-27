Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya Starrer Soars, Crosses Rs 60 Cr In India

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's latest action-packed aerial drama Sky Force, co-starring debutant Veer Pahariya, has soared high at the box office after a modest opening. Despite a lukewarm start, the film saw remarkable growth over the weekend, ending its first three days with an impressive domestic nett collection of Rs 61.75 crore, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. Positive word of mouth and favourable reviews have fueled the film's rise, giving it a solid chance of a healthy lifetime run if it passes the crucial Monday test.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 3

Sky Force opened on Friday with earnings of Rs 12.25 crore, slightly underwhelming for a film of its scale. However, it made up for the slow start with a 79.59% growth on Saturday, collecting Rs 22 crore. The momentum continued on Sunday, with the film raking in Rs 27.50 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the total domestic nett collection for the opening weekend stands at an estimated Rs 61.75 crore.

Globally, Sky Force has performed decently, earning $600,000 (around Rs 5 crore) in two days, though most of its collection is expected to come from the domestic market.

Daywise Box Office Breakdown

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 12.25 Cr Day 2 Rs 22 Cr Day 3 Rs 27.50 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 61.75 Cr

Data source: Sacnilk

Film's Positive Reviews

The movie's success comes from critics giving it a big thumbs up and the audience loving it. The way this flick shows the 1965 air battles between India and Pakistan mixed with super thrilling in-the-sky fight scenes has resonated with viewers. If Sky Force keeps up the good vibes into Monday, it'll probably do awesome through its opening week, which means it might just keep going strong at the box office for a while.

A Recovery for Akshay Kumar's Box Office Streak

Sky Force has soared above Akshay Kumar's recent films like Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Those films barely made a ripple at the box office. For instance, Khel Khel Mein brought in just Rs 39.39 crore in 57 days. Akshay's last major success was 2021's Sooryavanshi, which raked in Rs 293 crore worldwide from a Rs 160 crore budget.

About the Film

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force is loosely inspired by the 1965 Sargodha airbase attack during the Indo-Pakistani air war. The film features Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in lead roles, with Sara Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal parts. Additionally, Nimrat Kaur makes a cameo appearance.