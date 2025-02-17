SK23 Is Now Madharasi: Sivakarthikeyan Unveils Title Teaser of His Next With AR Murugadoss on 40th Birthday

Hyderabad: On Sivakarthikeyan's 40th birthday, the title of his next film was officially announced. Earlier titled SKxARM or SK 23, the film is now called Madharasi in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and Dil Madharasi in Hindi. The title teaser gives fans a glimpse of the action thriller, while the first look poster suggests an intense spy plot.

Madharasi First Look Poster and Title Teaser

The first poster features Sivakarthikeyan with his back to the camera, with iron chains hanging around him, indicating a mass action movie. The teaser hints at high-octane action, with the promise of an explosive cinematic experience.

The actor took to social media to share the title teaser and wrote: "Excited to present the title glimpse of our high-octane action entertainer, #Madharasi, with our favourite @ARMurugadoss sir and my dear @anirudhofficial. #SKxARM."

SK23 Cast

Madharasi has an impressive cast. Sivakarthikeyan aside, the film will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Vidyut Jamwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Vikranth. The teaser indicates that Vidyut Jamwal and Shabeer Kallarakkal are playing gangsters, whereas Biju Menon and Vikranth are police officers. Sivakarthikeyan has a tough look for the film, perhaps that of a prisoner. Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth debuts in Tamil cinema as the leading lady.

Behind The Camera

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. The film's cinematography is by Sudeep Elamon, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and action sequences by Kevin Kumar. Production design is by Arun Venjaramoodu, costume design by Deepali Noor, and VFX by Knack Studios, Phantom FX, BeastBells, and Prime Focus. Venky created the motion poster, and Junglee Music holds the audio rights.

Madharasi is the first film of AR Murugadoss and Sivakarthikeyan together. AR Murugadoss known for hits such as Ghajini, Holiday, and Kaththi is also collaborating with Salman Khan on Sikandar. Sivakarthikeyan's last big screen outing in Amaran was a massive hit. The film earned about Rs 252 crore in India.