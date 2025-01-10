From Lagaan To Baahubali: Six Major Movies Hrithik Roshan Rejected

Hyderabad: Actor Hrithik Roshan, often referred to as Bollywood's Greek God, turned 51 today, January 10. While rumours are rife that he might reveal exciting news about his upcoming films as a birthday gift to fans, Hrithik has yet to make any official announcements. Ahead of his birthday on January 9, he dropped the trailer of a family documentary series titled The Roshans, giving fans a glimpse into his personal life.

Hrithik has established himself as one of Bollywood's leading actors and has captivated audiences worldwide since his blockbuster debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Over his 25-year career, he has delivered multiple hits while also turning down roles in several iconic movies. Here's a look at some major films Hrithik Roshan rejected, including a Hollywood blockbuster that grossed over Rs 13,000 crores globally.

Films Rejected by Hrithik Roshan

1. Lagaan (2001)

Ashutosh Gowariker's Oscar-nominated film Lagaan initially had Hrithik Roshan in mind for the lead role of Bhuvan. However, the part eventually went to Aamir Khan after things didn't materialise with Hrithik. Lagaan earned a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars.

2. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Farhan Akhtar's cult classic Dil Chahta Hai starred Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Hrithik was offered the role of Sid Sinha, played by Akshaye Khanna, but he declined.

3. Swades (2004)

Hrithik was Ashutosh Gowariker's first choice for Swades, a film that ultimately starred Shah Rukh Khan. Hrithik even read the script but couldn't commit to the project. While Swades missed an Oscar nomination, it went on to win several awards.

4. Rang De Basanti (2006)

In Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's patriotic drama Rang De Basanti, Hrithik was initially approached for the role of Karan Singhania, later played by South Indian actor Siddharth. Due to scheduling conflicts, Hrithik had to turn it down.

5. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

Before Prabhas became the hero of the epic Baahubali franchise, director SS Rajamouli had offered the lead role to Hrithik Roshan. However, Hrithik was busy with other commitments and couldn't take up the project, which became a blockbuster.

6. Furious 7 (2015)

In a surprising revelation, Hrithik was reportedly offered a role in the Hollywood blockbuster Furious 7. Director Rob Cohen, a fan of Hrithik, wanted him in the film, but the actor's packed Bollywood schedule prevented him from joining the franchise. The movie went on to gross over Rs 13,000 crore globally.

Despite these missed opportunities, Hrithik Roshan has remained a global star, delivering critically acclaimed and commercially successful performances. As fans celebrate his birthday, they look forward to his next cinematic milestones.