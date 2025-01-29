ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sivakarthikeyan's SK25 Officially Titled Parasakthi; Teaser Released - Watch

Sivakarthikeyan's 25th film Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, explores student politics with a powerful teaser showcasing a revolutionary tale featuring Sreeleela, Atharvaa, and Ravi Mohan.

Sivakarthikeyan's SK25 Officially Titled Parasakthi; Teaser Released - Watch
Sivakarthikeyan's SK25 Officially Titled Parasakthi; Teaser Released - Watch (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 6:59 PM IST

Hyderabad: The much-awaited 25th film of actor Sivakarthikeyan has been officially titled Parasakthi, as revealed by the makers on January 29 through an intriguing teaser. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali in key roles, with Ravi Mohan playing the antagonist.

The teaser set against the backdrop of college politics, points to a revolutionary storyline. Sivakarthikeyan takes on the role of a student leader at Pachaiyappa's College. Atharvaa backs him up as another student. Sreeleela steps into Tamil cinema for the first time playing Atharvaa's love interest. Ravi Mohan's scary character ramps up the drama by going head-to-head with Sivakarthikeyan's uprising.

The title Parasakthi holds nostalgic value in Tamil cinema, paying homage to the iconic 1952 film that marked the acting debut of the legendary Sivaji Ganesan. Sudha Kongara, known for her meticulous filmmaking, has also penned the screenplay with Arjun Nadesan.

While speaking to a newswire about working with Sudha, Sivakarthikeyan said, "She prepares everything so meticulously that there are no questions left. Her energy is infectious, and shooting across various locations for this film has been exciting."

The film has GV Prakash Kumar as the music composer, as it is his 100th film as a composer. It features cinematography by Ravi K Chandran and editing by Sathish Surya. Produced under Dawn Pictures by Aakash Baaskaran, Parasakthi is expected to be a story about student politics and revolution. The release date for Parasakthi is yet to be announced.

READ MORE

  1. December 5 or 11? Amaran OTT Release Date Locked
  2. Amaran Box Office Collection Day 3: Riding High With Big Numbers, Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Eyes Rs 100 Crore Mark
  3. Amaran Trailer: A Powerful Biopic On Major Mukund Varadarajan Ft Sivakarthikeyan And Sai Pallavi

Hyderabad: The much-awaited 25th film of actor Sivakarthikeyan has been officially titled Parasakthi, as revealed by the makers on January 29 through an intriguing teaser. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali in key roles, with Ravi Mohan playing the antagonist.

The teaser set against the backdrop of college politics, points to a revolutionary storyline. Sivakarthikeyan takes on the role of a student leader at Pachaiyappa's College. Atharvaa backs him up as another student. Sreeleela steps into Tamil cinema for the first time playing Atharvaa's love interest. Ravi Mohan's scary character ramps up the drama by going head-to-head with Sivakarthikeyan's uprising.

The title Parasakthi holds nostalgic value in Tamil cinema, paying homage to the iconic 1952 film that marked the acting debut of the legendary Sivaji Ganesan. Sudha Kongara, known for her meticulous filmmaking, has also penned the screenplay with Arjun Nadesan.

While speaking to a newswire about working with Sudha, Sivakarthikeyan said, "She prepares everything so meticulously that there are no questions left. Her energy is infectious, and shooting across various locations for this film has been exciting."

The film has GV Prakash Kumar as the music composer, as it is his 100th film as a composer. It features cinematography by Ravi K Chandran and editing by Sathish Surya. Produced under Dawn Pictures by Aakash Baaskaran, Parasakthi is expected to be a story about student politics and revolution. The release date for Parasakthi is yet to be announced.

READ MORE

  1. December 5 or 11? Amaran OTT Release Date Locked
  2. Amaran Box Office Collection Day 3: Riding High With Big Numbers, Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Eyes Rs 100 Crore Mark
  3. Amaran Trailer: A Powerful Biopic On Major Mukund Varadarajan Ft Sivakarthikeyan And Sai Pallavi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SIVAKARTHIKEYAN SK25 TITLESIVAKARTHIKEYANPARASAKTHI TITLE TEASERSK25SK25 TITLED PARASAKTHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.