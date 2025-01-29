Sivakarthikeyan's SK25 Officially Titled Parasakthi; Teaser Released - Watch

Hyderabad: The much-awaited 25th film of actor Sivakarthikeyan has been officially titled Parasakthi, as revealed by the makers on January 29 through an intriguing teaser. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali in key roles, with Ravi Mohan playing the antagonist.

The teaser set against the backdrop of college politics, points to a revolutionary storyline. Sivakarthikeyan takes on the role of a student leader at Pachaiyappa's College. Atharvaa backs him up as another student. Sreeleela steps into Tamil cinema for the first time playing Atharvaa's love interest. Ravi Mohan's scary character ramps up the drama by going head-to-head with Sivakarthikeyan's uprising.

The title Parasakthi holds nostalgic value in Tamil cinema, paying homage to the iconic 1952 film that marked the acting debut of the legendary Sivaji Ganesan. Sudha Kongara, known for her meticulous filmmaking, has also penned the screenplay with Arjun Nadesan.

While speaking to a newswire about working with Sudha, Sivakarthikeyan said, "She prepares everything so meticulously that there are no questions left. Her energy is infectious, and shooting across various locations for this film has been exciting."

The film has GV Prakash Kumar as the music composer, as it is his 100th film as a composer. It features cinematography by Ravi K Chandran and editing by Sathish Surya. Produced under Dawn Pictures by Aakash Baaskaran, Parasakthi is expected to be a story about student politics and revolution. The release date for Parasakthi is yet to be announced.