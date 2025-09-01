Sivakarthikeyan Praises Murugadoss, Calls Madharaasi A 'Solid Commercial Entertainer'

Hyderabad: Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming Tamil psychological action thriller Madharaasi is all set for a grand release on September 5, 2025. Directed by A. R. Murugadoss and produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film has already created huge buzz with its teaser, trailer, and chartbuster songs composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

At the film's pre-release event, Sivakarthikeyan shared his excitement about working with Murugadoss. "It is a pleasure to act under Murugadoss' direction. Madharaasi is a solid commercial entertainer. The action sequences are crazy. You will definitely enjoy it in theaters," he said.

He added, "Murugadoss sir has made films with big stars like Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu. I am very happy to have worked with him. Anirudh is my close friend. His music is always a hit, and this film will also be a super hit. Producer Tirupati Prasad garu is very simple but ambitious. If there is content, he will spend any amount. That is why Telugu cinema often crosses a thousand crores. Rukmini is the heroine, (she is) very talented. The action with Vidyut Jammwal is very crazy. I hope you will all support Madharaasi like my previous films."

Heroine Rukmini Vasanth on Her Role

Actress Rukmini Vasanth, who plays the female lead, said the film is close to her heart. "Madharaasi is very special for our team. After September 5, it will be a favourite film for all of you too. I worked with a wonderful team. Sivakarthikeyan garu is extraordinary, producer Prasad garu has been very supportive. Please watch it in theaters. This is a wonderful entertainer with love and action. You will definitely enjoy it," she said.

Murugadoss-Siva's Madharaasi Set for Grand Release on September 5 (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Producer NV Prasad on the Film's Scale

Producer NV Prasad spoke about mounting the film on a grand scale. "We made Madharaasi with great ambition after Amaran. Sivakarthikeyan is an honest and hardworking actor. The film also has Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Rukmini, and Vikranth. Anirudh's music is outstanding, and top technicians have worked on this project. This will be a visual wonder and the biggest blockbuster in Sivakarthikeyan's career," he said.

VFX Team Contribution

Beastbells Uday, who handled VFX, said, "We are proud to have worked on this film as the primary company. The visuals are grand and will impress audiences." With Murugadoss at the helm, Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, and a mix of action, emotion, and music, Madharaasi promises to be a thrilling theatrical experience.