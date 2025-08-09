Siva To Re-release in 4K Soon, RGV, Nagarjuna Promise An Experience Like Never Before With Dolby Atmos Sound

Hyderabad: The wave of film re-releases is at an all-time high in India, and joining the list of classics returning to the big screen is Ram Gopal Varma’s landmark debut, Siva. The film, which brought a whiff of fresh air to Indian cinema in the late 80s by breaking away from tired formulas, is all set to roar back into theatres.

Annapurna Studios has confirmed that the re-release will roll out in Telugu first, followed by Hindi and Tamil. And this isn’t just a nostalgia trip. The 1989 cult classic has been restored with 4K visuals and a completely redone sound mix in Dolby Atmos, powered by cutting-edge AI technology.

More than thirty years since it first hit theatres, Siva remains one of the most influential action dramas in Indian cinema. Drawing from Varma’s own student days in Vijayawada, the crime drama follows how college students get exploited by anti-social elements. With Nagarjuna in the lead alongside Amala and Raghuvaran, and music by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja, the film redefined action storytelling with its gritty realism and intense sequences.

Back then, Siva smashed box office records and swept up critical acclaim. It also won three Nandi Awards, including Best Director for Varma and Best Dialogue Writer for Tanikella Bharani, and was featured in the Indian Panorama section at the International Film Festival of India.

The new re-release is part of Annapurna Studios’ 50th anniversary celebrations. The audience will get to see a glimpse of the restored version this August 14 when Coolie hits the screens. The makers have attached Siva teaser with the Rajinikanth starrer to offer audiences a taste of the new sound of Siva in Dolby Atmos.

Nagarjuna, reflecting on the film’s legacy, said, "Shiva was the film that gave me an iconic hero status, making my character unforgettable. The fact that it remains one of the most talked-about films even after so many years motivated my brother Venkat Akkineni and me to plan its re-release in the grandest way possible. We felt we owe it to the audience who made it such a cult classic, and also to a new generation who may have only seen it on YouTube. So RGV, Venkat, and I decided to present it once again to audiences with an unprecedented DOLBY ATMOS sound experience with 4K visuals."

Ram Gopal Varma, equally nostalgic, added, "Nagarjuna’s and the producers’ trust in me is what helped the film reach such great heights. It’s unbelievable that even today, people remember every scene and character. Annapurna Studios’ decision to re-release has truly thrilled me. Although the original sound was highly appreciated, it was decided to redo it entirely to match today’s standards. By using advanced AI technology, we have converted the original mono mix to Dolby Atmos. People might have seen SHIVA before, but I promise no one has experienced it the way they will now, with its brand new sound."

Interestingly, Siva was also remade in Hindi in 1990 with the same cast, finding similar success. But for many cinephiles, it is the raw, Telugu original that remains unmatched. Siva was a film that, much like its protagonist, refused to bow to the system and instead rewrote the rules in Indian cinema.