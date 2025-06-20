Sitaare Zameen Par X Review: Aamir Khan's Sports Drama Dubbed 'Funny, Touching, And Unmissable'

Hyderabad: Bollywood mega-star Aamir Khan is back on the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, an uplifting sports drama, which marks the long-awaited comeback for Khan. Helmed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame filmmaker R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to the celebrated Taare Zameen Par (2007). It follows a basketball coach (played by Khan) who is assigned a team of intellectually disabled individuals to be trained as part of a court-ordered punishment.

Sitaare Zameen Par is an Aamir Khan Productions film, and it stars Genelia Deshmukh in an important role along with a sizable supporting cast of actors with special needs. Combining comedy, emotions, and inspiration, Sitaare Zameen Par is being received as a film from the heart, and users on X (Twitter) are making their love heard.

What Are Netizens Saying

The X buzz began shortly after early screenings, with fans and critics sharing their instant reactions. One review simply summed it up as: "An emotional rollercoaster that touches the heart and uplifts the soul. Brilliant performances, powerful message & pure storytelling. A must-watch for every generation!"

Another user gave the film a three-star rating and added: "What a beautiful movie! Sitaare Zameen Par shines with heartfelt storytelling and stellar acting. The performances, especially by the child actors, are deeply moving and genuine. Some missing in emotions but recommend."

Others highlighted the emotional payoff in the second half: "A feel good heart wrenching melodrama that works well in second half. Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh are true to their roles. For me Sitaare Zameen Par > Taare Zameen Par"

However, some viewers felt the movie, though sweet, didn't match its predecessor in emotional intensity: "#SitaareZameenPar is exactly the movie I thought it would be. It's a cute crowd pleaser with a good heart and positive message, but it's no Taare Zameen Par. It's not particularly hard hitting or emotional but you enjoy it while you watch it. 3 stars."

But for others, it was more than just another film: "This film goes far beyond just stars. You can't quantify the heart, the effort, or the impact of those incredible kids and Aamir Khan. Emotional, powerful, and unforgettable. Sitaare Zameen Par is not just a film, it's an experience. Must-watch."

Another user kept it short and powerful: "Sitaare Zameen Par A MASTERPIECE BY MR. PERFECTIONIST." And finally, one enthusiastic viewer gave it a perfect score: "Just Watched SZP. Sitaare Zameen Par is awesome! Aamir Khan and the new team are super fun and touching. It's funny, emotional, and full of heart. Aamir Khan in Top Form. Run to the theater, you can't miss this! Rating - 5/5"

Industry Support for a Theatrical Release

The film's exclusive theatrical release on June 20, 2025, has also been praised by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI). They lauded Aamir Khan's decision as a "significant moment" for Indian cinema, calling it a vote of confidence in the power of community-driven, big-screen storytelling. MAI President Kamal Gianchandani emphasised that Aamir Khan has always prioritised the audience over business concerns, and Sitaare Zameen Par is a shining example of cinema's enduring magic. Cinepolis CEO Devang Sampat also called the move bold and said it sends out a strong message of belief in theatrical experiences.

The film's music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and a background score by Ram Sampath. SZP is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma and features professional and first time actors, through a lengthy audition process of over 2,500 auditionees combined. In terms of themes, Sitaare Zameen Par is a celebration of resilience, community, and humanity rather than just a film.