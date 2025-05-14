Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer: Aamir Khan Starrer Ignites Trolls Over Silence On Operation Sindoor

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan's latest movie Sitaare Zameen Par trailer has finally arrived and is already making headlines - for the heart in it and for controversy. Described as a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par (2007), this new film shifts the discussion from dyslexia to Down Syndrome. It tells the heartwarming and humorous story about acceptance, development, and human relationships.
By director R.S. Prasanna - who directed the progressive Shubh Mangal Saavdhan - this film stars Aamir Khan as a hot-headed basketball coach sentenced by the court to train a basketball team made up of intellectually disabled players.
The trailer runs at 3 minutes and 29 seconds and takes the audience into a world filled with laughing, overcoming obstacles, and empathy. Aamir Khan is, as we would expect, very engaging, as he trains ten debutant actors with intellectual disabilities to form a basketball team to compete in a national tournament. Their connection is raw and infectious, with slice-of-life warmth and the energy of a sports drama. Genelia Deshmukh is also in the movie as Khan's partner.
Whatever will be the Outcome of #SitaareZameenPar— Rajkumar Harami (@ItsAnup_) May 13, 2025
In an era where everyone’s busy on showing maximum Gore and Bloodbath in films #AamirKhan is making a film on Down Syndrome auditioning over 10,000 kids to cast 10 kids with Actual Down Syndrome
Will Always be the Biggest… https://t.co/ZMRZOkKHtb pic.twitter.com/KjkHyEYXdv
Nation first.— शक्ती ♡ (@_iamshakti) May 13, 2025
Boycott #SitaareZameenPar & Bollywood.#BoycottBollywood #SitaareZameenPar #radiation #CeasefireNow #pzchat pic.twitter.com/keuyWLnyxi
The trailer boasts the inclusion of ten real-life actors with Down Syndrome, chosen after auditioning over 10,000 children, a huge casting choice that has garnered positive recognition. With music from Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and the screenplay from Divy Nidhi Sharma, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and a background score by Ram Sampath, the film's emotional vibe is elevated by a strong audio foundation.
Genuinely applaud Aamir for making the normal of mentally challenged people the centre stage of #SitaareZameenPar— Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) May 14, 2025
Liked the slice of life vibes, but I genuinely fear he himself doesn’t turn out to be d weakest asset of the movie like LSC!
Post Dangal, with his over the top pitch!
Would have wanted to watch it in cinemas but then Mr. Khan didn’t speak a word on #IndiaPakistanWar and also seem to be mesmerized by #Turkiye. So I’ll wait for it to come to OTT. #SitaareZameenPar https://t.co/wUK3M03pFj— Madhukar Pandey (@MadhukarPandey) May 14, 2025
However, social medial has reacted mixed. A lot of people have appreciated Khan's decision to highlight mental disabilities and focus on inclusiveness with the tagline, "Sabka Apna Apna Normal", but a larger side of social media erupted in a considerable backlash. This prompted #BoycottSitaareZameenPar and #BoycottBollywood to trend soon after the trailer was released.
Is it just me or has Amir Khan's acting downgraded drastically? Seems so unconvincing.#SitaareZameenPar— Jyoti Prakash Sahoo MD (@KiddingKidDoc) May 14, 2025
The biggest mistake in #SitaareZameenPar trailer cut is not using #TaareZameenPar theme or its BGM— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) May 14, 2025
The whole idea of presenting it as a sequel failed here. Also, a glimpse of a strong emotional scene is missing. #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/nJU9RubeUh
The backlash was mostly a response to Khan's silence over the Operation Sindoor, the recent military operation between India and Pakistan. A lot of netizens were disappointed and accused him of being silent, maintaining a neutral stance. Others referenced Aamir Khan's previous comments about feeling "unsafe" in India, igniting the old debate.
#BoycottBollywood #IndiaPakistanWar— xylen' (@talktoGod108) May 14, 2025
“Silence is golden, especially when it protects your box office.” #AamirKhan #SalmanKhan #AliaBhatt
Some audiences also had criticisms about the overall presentation of the trailer. Fans felt the emotional weightiness of Taare Zameen Par was missing, particularly without the iconic background music. Some even felt concerned with Aamir's performance and claimed it appeared to be "over-the-top" and a repeat of his Laal Singh Chaddha disaster.
Despite the split reactions, Sitaare Zameen Par is still one of the most anticipated films of 2025, slated to release in theatres on June 20, 2025.
