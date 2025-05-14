ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer: Aamir Khan Starrer Ignites Trolls Over Silence On Operation Sindoor

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par trailer impresses with its inclusive theme but faces social media backlash over the actor's silence on Operation Sindoor.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 14, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan's latest movie Sitaare Zameen Par trailer has finally arrived and is already making headlines - for the heart in it and for controversy. Described as a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par (2007), this new film shifts the discussion from dyslexia to Down Syndrome. It tells the heartwarming and humorous story about acceptance, development, and human relationships.

By director R.S. Prasanna - who directed the progressive Shubh Mangal Saavdhan - this film stars Aamir Khan as a hot-headed basketball coach sentenced by the court to train a basketball team made up of intellectually disabled players.

The trailer runs at 3 minutes and 29 seconds and takes the audience into a world filled with laughing, overcoming obstacles, and empathy. Aamir Khan is, as we would expect, very engaging, as he trains ten debutant actors with intellectual disabilities to form a basketball team to compete in a national tournament. Their connection is raw and infectious, with slice-of-life warmth and the energy of a sports drama. Genelia Deshmukh is also in the movie as Khan's partner.

The trailer boasts the inclusion of ten real-life actors with Down Syndrome, chosen after auditioning over 10,000 children, a huge casting choice that has garnered positive recognition. With music from Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and the screenplay from Divy Nidhi Sharma, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and a background score by Ram Sampath, the film's emotional vibe is elevated by a strong audio foundation.

However, social medial has reacted mixed. A lot of people have appreciated Khan's decision to highlight mental disabilities and focus on inclusiveness with the tagline, "Sabka Apna Apna Normal", but a larger side of social media erupted in a considerable backlash. This prompted #BoycottSitaareZameenPar and #BoycottBollywood to trend soon after the trailer was released.

The backlash was mostly a response to Khan's silence over the Operation Sindoor, the recent military operation between India and Pakistan. A lot of netizens were disappointed and accused him of being silent, maintaining a neutral stance. Others referenced Aamir Khan's previous comments about feeling "unsafe" in India, igniting the old debate.

Some audiences also had criticisms about the overall presentation of the trailer. Fans felt the emotional weightiness of Taare Zameen Par was missing, particularly without the iconic background music. Some even felt concerned with Aamir's performance and claimed it appeared to be "over-the-top" and a repeat of his Laal Singh Chaddha disaster.

Despite the split reactions, Sitaare Zameen Par is still one of the most anticipated films of 2025, slated to release in theatres on June 20, 2025.

