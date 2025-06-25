Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 5: Aamir Khan Starrer Remains Steady With Strong Word-Of-Mouth

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan's heartfelt drama Sitaare Zameen Par is proving to be one of the surprise hits of 2025. After a modest opening, the film has grown impressively over its first weekend and held firm into the weekdays, earning Rs 8.50 crore on Day 5 (Tuesday), bringing its India net total to Rs 75.15 crore.
Strong Hold on Day 5
Despite the usual weekday drop, the film stayed strong on Tuesday. Interestingly, the Day 5 collection matched Monday's figures at Rs 8.5 crore, signalling excellent word-of-mouth. The occupancy numbers, though moderate overall, showed encouraging growth throughout the day, from 9.28 percent in the morning to nearly 26 percent by night. Hindi (2D) occupancy for Tuesday, June 24, stood at an average of 18.87 percent, which is commendable given the film's length (2 hours 38 minutes) and niche subject.
Total India And Worldwide Collection
In five days, Sitaare Zameen Par has earned Rs 75.15 crore net in India, with approximately Rs 80 crore gross. Add to that a strong overseas contribution of Rs 30 crore, and the global total now stands at a whopping Rs 110 crore. This makes SZP the 8th Bollywood film of 2025 to cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, and it could soon surpass Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's actioner Jaat (Rs 120.60 crore).
President Droupadi Murmu watched the film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The film, featuring real people with neurodivergent conditions, weaves in the message of diversity, equity and inclusion. Shri Aamir Khan, the producer and lead actor of the… pic.twitter.com/r9PLYFHpGq— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 24, 2025
President Murmu's Special Screening Adds Credibility
The film's growing reputation was further enhanced when the Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, attended a special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In a statement shared by the President's official handle, she praised the film for its strong message of diversity, equity, and inclusion. "The film, featuring real people with neurodivergent conditions, weaves in the message of diversity, equity, and inclusion," the post read. Aamir Khan, along with the film's team, was also present for the screening.
Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Shri Aamir Khan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/Jx6QV7OFYj— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 24, 2025
Real Stories, Real Talent
Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by R.S. Prasanna (of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame), presents ten neurodivergent actors in leading roles. Along with Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza, the actors Aroush Datta, Vedant Sharma and Simran Mangeshkar delivered pure, genuine performances, praised by critics and theatre audiences.
The Sitaare Celebrating all the amazing love they are getting from the world ❤❤❤ The heart is filled with gratitude. #SitaareZameenPar pic.twitter.com/6dh02LBF52— Prasanna RS (@r_s_prasanna) June 24, 2025
Coming Competition: Maa And Kannappa
As Sitaare Zameen Par moves into its second weekend, new movies could create difficulty. Kajol's horror-thriller Maa, produced by Ajay Devgn of Tanhaji fame and directed by Vishal Furia, opens on Friday with a decent buzz going. Also, Kannappa, a South Indian epic starring Vishnu Manchu and Akshay Kumar, will take up more multiplex share during week two of Sitaare Zameen Par, and may impact box office collections on its opening day.
Still, given Sitaare Zameen Par's strong performance in metros, Gujarat, and Rajasthan (where Aamir films usually underperform), it's clear that the film has struck an emotional chord.
What's on the Horizon for Sitaare Zameen Par?
The next week and a half or so will be important. If the film can withstand its second weekend, it could be Aamir Khan's follow up to Dangal. With its strong content, social messaging, and authentic performances, Sitaare Zameen Par is already considered one of the most significant hits of the year.
