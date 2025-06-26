Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 6: Aamir Khan Film Mints Over Rs 80 Cr Despite Weekday Drop

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan's emotional sports drama Sitaare Zameen Par continues to draw crowds and critical attention at the box office. After releasing theatrically on June 20, 2025, the film has collected a strong Rs 82.4 crore across all languages in India within just six days of release. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film has proven to be both a box office success and a socially relevant story that echoes the spirit of its spiritual predecessor Taare Zameen Par (2007).

Box Office Collection Breakdown

Sitaare Zameen Par opened to an impressive Rs 10.7 crore on its first Friday. The collections saw a massive jump over the weekend, with Rs 20.2 crore on Saturday and Rs 27.25 crore on Sunday, pushing the opening weekend total to Rs 58.15 crore.

However, as expected, the weekday collections showed a decline. Monday and Tuesday brought in Rs 8.5 crore each, and Day 6 (Wednesday) saw the lowest so far at Rs 7.25 crore, according to early estimates. Here's the detailed day-wise breakdown:



Day 1 (Friday): Rs 10.7 Cr [Hindi: 10.6 Cr; Tamil: 0.05 Cr; Telugu: 0.05 Cr]

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 20.2 Cr [Hindi: 20 Cr; Tamil: 0.15 Cr; Telugu: 0.05 Cr]

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 27.25 Cr [Hindi: 27 Cr; Tamil: 0.17 Cr; Telugu: 0.08 Cr]

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 8.5 Cr [Hindi: 8.4 Cr; Tamil: 0.05 Cr; Telugu: 0.05 Cr]

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 8.5 Cr [Hindi: 8.4 Cr; Tamil: 0.05 Cr; Telugu: 0.05 Cr]

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 7.25 Cr (Early Estimate)

Total India Net Collection: Rs 82.4 Cr

Wednesday Occupancy Report

Despite the mid-week dip, Sitaare Zameen Par maintained a steady audience base. The overall Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, June 25, stood at 15.40 percent, with the following split:

Morning Shows: 7.94 percent

Afternoon Shows: 14.79 percent

Evening Shows: 18.00 percent

Night Shows: 20.88 percent

A Special Screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan

In a proud moment for the team, Sitaare Zameen Par was screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and attended by the Hon'ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Aamir and the cast were welcomed warmly, and the film received heartfelt appreciation from the President, making it a landmark occasion in the film's journey.

Real Stories, Real Faces: The Audition Journey

One of the film's most remarkable aspects is its cast of 10 specially-abled newcomers. Director R.S. Prasanna said that it took 10 months to cast the film after auditioning over 2,500 applicants. Their aim was to find raw talent, not a polished actor. To help build the young actors' confidence and prepare them for the roles, they went through acting workshops.

Almost 80 individuals with special needs appear in the film playing both the main team, and the teams they compete against.

Genelia Deshmukh's Special Role

Actor Genelia Deshmukh plays a small but powerful role as Aamir Khan's love interest. Talking about the project, she said "This was incredibly special to me," and described her character having much more emotional depth than many roles she has played. She praised Aamir's passion for meaningful cinema and expressed excitement for being part of such a transformative story.

A Theatrical-First Experience Applauded by MAI

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) applauded Aamir Khan for releasing Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively in theatres. In an official letter, they praised his "significant show of confidence" in the power of the big-screen experience. Cinepolis India's CEO Devang Sampat echoed the sentiment, stating the film is "a message of unwavering belief in theatres."

About the Film

Produced under Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par marks Aamir's return after 2022s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film features him as a weary basketball coach ordered by a court to train neurodivergent children, marking a redemptive and heartwarming journey for both coach and team. A spirited blend of drama, sport, and social commentary, it is both inspirational and commercially engaging.