Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 3: Aamir Khan's Film Nears Rs 60 Cr; Becomes Genelia's Career Best

The upward trajectory suggests strong audience acceptance and solid hold across regions, particularly in the Hindi belt.

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan's comeback film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is off to a promising start at the Indian box office. Released on Friday, the film is directed by R.S. Prasanna. It blends sports drama with social commentary, following the journey of a disgraced basketball coach mentoring ten neurodivergent players. Backed by strong word-of-mouth and a family-friendly narrative, the film closed its opening weekend just shy of the Rs 60 crore mark.

On Sunday, the film clocked impressive occupancy numbers:

Hindi circuits: 50.70 percent

Tamil circuits: 41.59 percent

Telugu regions: 21.92 percent

This is a notable sign, especially for a film with such a niche theme and no high-octane action or mass-commercial appeal.

Comparisons with Recent Releases

While Sitaare Zameen Par couldn't beat Salman Khan's Sikandar (Rs 74.5 crore) or Akshay Kumar's Sky Force (Rs 62.25 crore) in first weekend numbers, it managed to outperform recent hits like Kesari Chapter 2 (Rs 29.5 crore) and Jaat (Rs 26.25 crore).

In Aamir Khan's own filmography, SZP now ranks as his 9th highest-grossing film, surpassing Rang De Basanti. However, it still trails behind Laal Singh Chaddha (Rs 61.12 crore) and Taare Zameen Par (Rs 62.95 crore) in terms of opening weekend numbers.

For co-star Genelia Deshmukh, this marks a major milestone as it is now her highest-grossing film ever, surpassing Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (Rs 55.36 crore).

About the Film

A spiritual successor to Aamir's 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par flips the narrative. Instead of the sensitive teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh, Aamir now plays Gulshan, a flawed and temperamental basketball coach forced by court orders to train a group of specially-abled kids. Genelia Deshmukh stars as his wife, Sunita, providing emotional grounding in the story.

Featuring newcomers Aroush Datta, Samvit Desai, Rishi Shahani, and others, the film strikes a balance between emotion, comedy, and sports drama. Whether SZP can cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark will depend on its weekday performance and word-of-mouth strength.