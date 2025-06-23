ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 3: Aamir Khan's Film Nears Rs 60 Cr; Becomes Genelia's Career Best

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par witnesses a growth since its release, marking a strong comeback and Genelia’s highest-grossing film to date.

Aamir Khan Film Sitaare Zameen Par
Aamir Khan Film Sitaare Zameen Par (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : June 23, 2025 at 12:09 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan's comeback film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is off to a promising start at the Indian box office. Released on Friday, the film is directed by R.S. Prasanna. It blends sports drama with social commentary, following the journey of a disgraced basketball coach mentoring ten neurodivergent players. Backed by strong word-of-mouth and a family-friendly narrative, the film closed its opening weekend just shy of the Rs 60 crore mark.

Box Office Breakdown – Day-wise Performance

  • Day 1 (Friday): Rs 10.7 crore (Hindi: Rs 10.6 cr; Tamil: Rs 0.05 cr; Telugu: Rs 0.05 cr)
  • Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 20.2 crore (A huge 88.79 percent jump from Day 1)
  • Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 29.00 crore (Early estimates)

Total Weekend Collection (All Languages): Rs 59.90 crore

The upward trajectory suggests strong audience acceptance and solid hold across regions, particularly in the Hindi belt.

Occupancy Report

  • On Sunday, the film clocked impressive occupancy numbers:
  • Hindi circuits: 50.70 percent
  • Tamil circuits: 41.59 percent
  • Telugu regions: 21.92 percent

This is a notable sign, especially for a film with such a niche theme and no high-octane action or mass-commercial appeal.

Comparisons with Recent Releases

While Sitaare Zameen Par couldn't beat Salman Khan's Sikandar (Rs 74.5 crore) or Akshay Kumar's Sky Force (Rs 62.25 crore) in first weekend numbers, it managed to outperform recent hits like Kesari Chapter 2 (Rs 29.5 crore) and Jaat (Rs 26.25 crore).

In Aamir Khan's own filmography, SZP now ranks as his 9th highest-grossing film, surpassing Rang De Basanti. However, it still trails behind Laal Singh Chaddha (Rs 61.12 crore) and Taare Zameen Par (Rs 62.95 crore) in terms of opening weekend numbers.

For co-star Genelia Deshmukh, this marks a major milestone as it is now her highest-grossing film ever, surpassing Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (Rs 55.36 crore).

About the Film

A spiritual successor to Aamir's 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par flips the narrative. Instead of the sensitive teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh, Aamir now plays Gulshan, a flawed and temperamental basketball coach forced by court orders to train a group of specially-abled kids. Genelia Deshmukh stars as his wife, Sunita, providing emotional grounding in the story.

Featuring newcomers Aroush Datta, Samvit Desai, Rishi Shahani, and others, the film strikes a balance between emotion, comedy, and sports drama. Whether SZP can cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark will depend on its weekday performance and word-of-mouth strength.

Read More

  1. Salman Khan Says He's Suffering From Brain Aneurysm, Two Other Neuro Disorders On Kapil Sharma's Show
  2. Dhanush Gets Emotional At Kuberaa Success Meet: 'Rare For A Film To Get Such Unanimous Love'
  3. Sitaare Zameen Par X Review: Aamir Khan's Sports Drama Dubbed 'Funny, Touching, And Unmissable'

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan's comeback film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is off to a promising start at the Indian box office. Released on Friday, the film is directed by R.S. Prasanna. It blends sports drama with social commentary, following the journey of a disgraced basketball coach mentoring ten neurodivergent players. Backed by strong word-of-mouth and a family-friendly narrative, the film closed its opening weekend just shy of the Rs 60 crore mark.

Box Office Breakdown – Day-wise Performance

  • Day 1 (Friday): Rs 10.7 crore (Hindi: Rs 10.6 cr; Tamil: Rs 0.05 cr; Telugu: Rs 0.05 cr)
  • Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 20.2 crore (A huge 88.79 percent jump from Day 1)
  • Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 29.00 crore (Early estimates)

Total Weekend Collection (All Languages): Rs 59.90 crore

The upward trajectory suggests strong audience acceptance and solid hold across regions, particularly in the Hindi belt.

Occupancy Report

  • On Sunday, the film clocked impressive occupancy numbers:
  • Hindi circuits: 50.70 percent
  • Tamil circuits: 41.59 percent
  • Telugu regions: 21.92 percent

This is a notable sign, especially for a film with such a niche theme and no high-octane action or mass-commercial appeal.

Comparisons with Recent Releases

While Sitaare Zameen Par couldn't beat Salman Khan's Sikandar (Rs 74.5 crore) or Akshay Kumar's Sky Force (Rs 62.25 crore) in first weekend numbers, it managed to outperform recent hits like Kesari Chapter 2 (Rs 29.5 crore) and Jaat (Rs 26.25 crore).

In Aamir Khan's own filmography, SZP now ranks as his 9th highest-grossing film, surpassing Rang De Basanti. However, it still trails behind Laal Singh Chaddha (Rs 61.12 crore) and Taare Zameen Par (Rs 62.95 crore) in terms of opening weekend numbers.

For co-star Genelia Deshmukh, this marks a major milestone as it is now her highest-grossing film ever, surpassing Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (Rs 55.36 crore).

About the Film

A spiritual successor to Aamir's 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par flips the narrative. Instead of the sensitive teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh, Aamir now plays Gulshan, a flawed and temperamental basketball coach forced by court orders to train a group of specially-abled kids. Genelia Deshmukh stars as his wife, Sunita, providing emotional grounding in the story.

Featuring newcomers Aroush Datta, Samvit Desai, Rishi Shahani, and others, the film strikes a balance between emotion, comedy, and sports drama. Whether SZP can cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark will depend on its weekday performance and word-of-mouth strength.

Read More

  1. Salman Khan Says He's Suffering From Brain Aneurysm, Two Other Neuro Disorders On Kapil Sharma's Show
  2. Dhanush Gets Emotional At Kuberaa Success Meet: 'Rare For A Film To Get Such Unanimous Love'
  3. Sitaare Zameen Par X Review: Aamir Khan's Sports Drama Dubbed 'Funny, Touching, And Unmissable'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AAMIR KHAN 2025 FILMSITAARE ZAMEEN PAR BO DAY 3AAMIR FILM SZP WEEKEND COLLECTIONGENELIA HIGHEST GROSSING FILMSITAARE ZAMEEN PAR BOX OFFICE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

The Future Of The Indus Must Be Shaped By Climate Science, Not Colonial Arithmetic

Ambubachi Mela 2025: Kamakhya Temple Is Where Mother Earth Menstruates

Varanasi's Legendary Tastes Return: Pahalwan Lassi & Chachi Ki Kachori Reopen

Brain Vs Bot: Relying On AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Weaken Brain Function, Says MIT Study

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.