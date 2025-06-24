Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office: Aamir Khan Starrer outpaces Laal Singh Chaddha In Just 4 Days

Hyderabad: After a strong weekend performance, Aamir Khan's latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, experienced its first real test at the box office on Day 4 (Monday, June 23). Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film marks Khan's return to the silver screen after nearly three years and has made headlines for its heartwarming narrative, powerful performances, and unique cast featuring real-life neurodivergent actors.

Day 4 Collection and Total Earnings

On Monday, Sitaare Zameen Par collected Rs 8.50 crore (early estimates) across all languages, showing a sharp decline of over 68 percent from its Sunday haul of Rs 27.25 crore. This drop was anticipated, as Mondays typically signal a slowdown after the opening weekend. However, the film managed to maintain a respectable pace, indicating good word-of-mouth traction and continued interest, especially among family and urban audiences.

The four-day total now stands at Rs 66.65 crore (India nett), placing it ahead of Aamir's last theatrical release Laal Singh Chaddha and even surpassing his critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par.

Day-wise Box Office Breakdown (India Net):

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 10.70 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 20.20 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 27.25 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 8.50 crore (early estimate)

Total (4 Days): Rs 66.65 crore

Day 4 Occupancy

Occupancy for Monday saw a dip across most territories, with overall occupancy in the range of 15-18 percent, lower than the weekend's peak of 45–50 percent. While metro cities and high-end multiplexes still reported decent footfall, smaller centres witnessed a sharper fall, which is standard for non-holiday weekdays.

Comparison with Aamir Khan's Past Films

Sitaare Zameen Par has already managed to outperform Laal Singh Chaddha (Rs 61.36 crore lifetime) and Taare Zameen Par (Rs 62.95 crore lifetime) within just four days. The next big milestone is to surpass the lifetime collection of Ghajini (Rs 114 crore), Aamir's 2008 blockbuster.

Here is how SZP compares with Aamir's top earners at the Indian box office (nett):

Dangal (2016): Rs 387.38 crore

PK (2014): Rs 340.8 crore

Dhoom 3 (2013): Rs 284.27 crore

3 Idiots (2009): Rs 202.47 crore

Thugs of Hindostan (2018): Rs 151.3 crore

Ghajini (2008): Rs 114 crore

Taare Zameen Par (2007): Rs 62.95 crore

Laal Singh Chaddha (2022): Rs 61.36 crore

With positive word-of-mouth and minimal competition until the weekend, industry analysts believe Sitaare Zameen Par could cross the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of second weekend.

Taran Adarsh's Take on the Film

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh praised the film's performance, especially during its opening weekend. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: "THE SITAARE SHINE BRIGHT IN THE OPENING WEEKEND... #SitaareZameenPar hits it out of the park in its opening weekend, with business multiplying hour by hour, day by day – delivering outstanding numbers... The film relied heavily on urban audiences and high-end multiplexes beyond the metros to drive its business – and the target audience welcomed it with open arms."

Adarsh also emphasised that the movie's phenomenal growth across the first three days reflects the power of strong storytelling and positive social messaging.

About the Film

Sitaare Zameen Par follows the inspiring journey of a basketball coach, played by Aamir Khan, who trains a team of ten differently-abled individuals to compete in a tournament. The narrative, which combines sports drama with social commentary, is full of emotion, humour, and resiliency.

Along with a talented ensemble that includes Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, and others, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza as Aamir's wife. All debutants play the role of neurodivergent in the film. Sitaare Zameen Par, written by Divy Nidhi Sharma and co-produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka, is more than just a movie; it's a step towards inclusive, entertaining, and educational cinema.