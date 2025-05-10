Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan Postpones Film's Release Date Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Hyderabad: The release of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's next film Sitaare Zameen Par has been officially postponed. Scheduled to hit theatres on June 20, 2025, the release of the film has been delayed owing to the prevailing charged geopolitical situation between India and Pakistan. Though no new release date is finalised as of yet, the production team is taking a cautious approach in light of national sentiments and security concerns.

A source close to Aamir Khan Productions shared, "Concerning the ongoing developments at the country's borders and the nationwide alert, Aamir Khan Productions has decided to postpone their upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. Our thoughts are with the brave hearts of our armed forces who remain steadfast in protecting the nation. As responsible citizens, we believe it is important to respond with unity and restraint during this time."

The movie marks Aamir Khan's return to the silver screen following his 2022 film, Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. Sitaare Zameen Par is billed as a spiritual sequel to his directorial debut in 2007, Taare Zameen Par. Unlike the emotionally charged tone of the original, the new film offers a more lighthearted and revitalising story, with Aamir Khan leading a new cast of characters.

The movie also stars Genelia Deshmukh in a key role alongside Aamir and is helmed by RS Prasanna, who directed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film has been produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the Aamir Khan Productions banner.

Sitaare Zameen Par welcomes on board ten newcomers in Bollywood - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The official poster, previously unveiled, showcases Aamir alongside these debutants.