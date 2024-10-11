Singham's Family Time: Ajay Devgn Joins Kajol, Yug for Durga Puja Celebrations - Watch

Hyderabad: As the vibrant festival of Durga Puja unfolds, Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol graced the celebrations in Mumbai, adding a touch of glamour to the festive spirit. On Friday, Ajay joined his wife and their son Yug at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja.

This year, the trio made a striking appearance dressed in matching blue outfits while seeking blessings at the pandal. Kajol, known for her strong connection to her Bengali roots, has been a regular at this grand celebration, which was initiated by her uncle and actor, Deb Mukherjee, who is Ayan Mukerji's father. Over the years, the Mukherjee family continues to welcome numerous Bengali celebrities during this auspicious time.

Ajay Devgn Joins Kajol, Yug for Durga Puja Celebrations (Video source: ANI)

Among the many delightful moments captured, a particularly adorable clip features young Yug planting a sweet kiss on Kajol’s cheek, highlighting the warmth of family bonds amidst the festivities. Kajol looked stunning in an indigo and pink saree at the Durga Puja.

While enjoying the festivities, Kajol is also preparing for the release of her upcoming Netflix film, Do Patti, alongside Kriti Sanon. Directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and penned by Kanika Dhillon, the film is set to stream from October 25. A thrilling glimpse of the suspense drama was recently unveiled, showcasing the intriguing plot set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand. In Do Patti, Kajol plays a determined cop on a quest to solve an attempted murder case, while Kriti Sanon takes on the challenge of portraying twin sisters, each with secrets that heighten the drama. The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh as Dhruv Sood, who becomes entangled in a complex narrative of love and intrigue.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is ready to return to the big screen in Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated Singham Again, set for release this Diwali. This film promises an ensemble cast featuring stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Ravi Kishan, further elevating the excitement among fans.