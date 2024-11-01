ETV Bharat / entertainment

Singham Again X Review: Salman-Akshay's Cameos Are Scene-Stealers In Ajay Devgn's Film; What About Deepika?

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again excites fans with powerful performances and star entries, though Deepika Padukone's portrayal received mixed reviews.

Singham Again X Review: Salman-Akshay's Cameos Are Scene-Stealers In Ajay Devgn's Film; What About Deepika?
Singham Again X Review (Photo: Film poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited action thriller Singham Again made a grand entry in theatres this Diwali, November 1, 2024. Starting as early as 7 am, the film drew crowds to multiplexes across India. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again brings back the fierce and beloved character of Bajirao Singham, with Ajay Devgn reprising his iconic role. The film has been well-received, with audiences praising Devgn's powerful presence, though some aspects of the film have sparked mixed reactions.

Fans took to the microblogging site X to share their views right after the early screenings. Devgn's portrayal of Singham has been praised, with one fan writing, "Rohit Shetty ka magic aur Ajay Devgn ka Singham swag – #SinghamAgain mein sab kuch next level!" Another lauded Arjun Kapoor's portrayal of the film's primary antagonist and wrote, "Bhut hi bdhiya movie tha Arjun Kapoor ka villain wla character #SinghamAgain."

The movie also introduced highly-anticipated entries from several Bollywood stars, which quickly became talking points on social media. Devgn's opening scene set the tone for the action-packed narrative, and one netizen raved, "Ajay Devgn ka powerful entry #SinghamAgain mein fans ko deewana bana diya."

Salman Khan's cameo as Chulbul Pandey generated excitement, with fans labelling it a "killer entry". A user tweeted, "Can't get over Salman's killer entry in Singham Again! This film is going to be a blockbuster!" Akshay Kumar's "Khiladi Swag" also received enthusiastic applause for bringing additional energy to the film. "Khiladi entry was mass level. Khiladi swag is still intact," read a tweet.

However, Deepika Padukone's role as SP Shakthi Shetty has not been as warmly received. Many felt her performance was underwhelming for such a pivotal character. One viewer stated, "#SinghamAgain It has been watched and #DeepikaPadukone is total misfit in the character. Rohit Shetty needs to up his game. For me, the film was just an average affair."

Another viewer felt the film was lacking in depth, writing, "#SinghamAgain is just a flashy attempt at an action flick with no real story. It's hard to feel any connection to the characters when there's no depth or engaging storyline."

Released alongside another Bollywood heavyweight, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again is estimated to have a slight edge at the box office according to early reports from Sacnilk. The ensemble cast includes Kareena Kapoor as Singham's wife, Deepika Padukone in her Lady Singham debut, as well as Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, and Ranveer Singh. With the combined star power and Shetty's trademark action sequences, Singham Again is set to become one of Diwali's biggest attractions.

