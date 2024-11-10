Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 9: Kartik's Horror-Comedy Or Ajay's Action Thriller To Hit Rs 200 Cr First?

Hyderabad: In a high-stakes box office race, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are both nearing the coveted Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. Both films have captivated audiences, each bringing unique cinematic flavours to the screen and turning this into one of the year's most closely watched box office duels. With only days left to see who will cross the line first, the suspense is building as these two films go head-to-head.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again Box Office Day 9

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has shown remarkable consistency, delivering an estimated Rs 15.50 crore on its ninth day. This brings the horror-comedy's domestic collection to Rs 183 crore, as per early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. Despite mixed reviews, the film has maintained steady foot traffic, with audiences embracing Aaryan's humour and horror combination, positioning it well for a solid second weekend. As it inches towards Rs 200 crore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is proving that the horror-comedy genre, when done right, has an enduring appeal for the masses.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, continues to dominate, drawing fans of high-octane action to theatres in droves. The film opened with an impressive Rs 43.5 crore and has since accumulated a total of Rs 192.5 crore. Earning around Rs 11.5 crore on its ninth day, Singham Again is now within striking distance of the 200-crore mark, only Rs 7.5 crore away. Devgn's loyal fanbase has been a key driver, flocking to see the latest instalment in the beloved Singham franchise, with its powerful action sequences and compelling narrative.

Box Office Breakdown

Singham Again India Net Collection Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 India Net Collection Week 1 Collection Rs 173 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 158.25 Cr Day 8 Rs 8 Cr Day 8 Rs 9.25 Cr Day 9 Rs 11.5 Cr (early estimates) Day 9 Rs 15.50 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 192.5 Cr Total Rs 183.00 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

Audience Appeal and Box Office Rivalry

The appeal of these two contrasting films has transformed their box office battle into a cultural phenomenon. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 draws on Aaryan's comedic charm in a spooky setting, Singham Again leverages Devgn's iconic cop role and explosive action scenes, capturing the interest of fans across India. The competition has seen a surge in theatre attendance nationwide, with fans showing equal enthusiasm for horror-comedy and action genres.

The Final Stretch to Rs 200 Crore

As both films approach Rs 200 crore, the upcoming weekend will be decisive. Should both films cross the milestone, it would be a rare instance of two big-budget movies achieving such success simultaneously. Fans and industry watchers are eagerly awaiting the weekend's results to see which film will come out on top in this exciting face-off.