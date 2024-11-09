Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 8: Golden Run Continues For Kartik's Film, Ajay's Actioner Falls Short

Hyderabad: When it comes to box office battles, few things stir excitement like a clash between two big-ticket films. This Diwali, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 went head-to-head, both aiming to capitalise on the festive rush. But as the days roll on, an interesting trend is emerging. Despite the massive star power behind Singham Again, Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy seems to be holding its ground, leading the box office race on the third consecutive day.

Let's take a closer look at how both films are performing and what the numbers reveal about their ongoing battle.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 8

Despite the initial expectations that Singham Again would dominate the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is proving to be the stronger contender in the early days. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned Rs 9.00 crore on its eighth day of release, bringing its total net collection to Rs 167.25 crore in just over a week. The film also witnessed a solid 20.75% occupancy in theatres on Friday, with a particularly strong performance during the night shows (34.02%).

In comparison, Singham Again earned Rs 7.50 crore on the same day, with a net collection of Rs 180.50 crore after its first 8 days. However, it had slightly lower occupancy at 18.54% on Friday, with the film seeing 7.43% occupancy in morning shows, 15.01% in afternoon shows, 18.83% in evening shows, and 32.88% in night shows.

Box Office Breakdown

Singham Again India Net Collection Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 43.5 Cr Day 1 Rs 35.5 Cr Day 2 Rs 42.5 Cr Day 2 Rs 37 Cr Day 3 Rs 35.75 Cr Day 3 Rs 33.5 Cr Day 4 Rs 18 Cr Day 4 Rs 18 Cr Day 5 Rs 14 Cr Day 5 Rs 14 Cr Day 6 Rs 10.5 Cr Day 6 Rs 10.75 Cr Day 7 Rs 8.75 Cr Day 7 Rs 9.50 Cr Day 8 Rs 7.50 Cr (early estimates) Day 8 Rs 9 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 180.50 Cr Total Rs 167.25 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

Both Films Have Their Own Milestones

Though Singham Again is trailing slightly behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in terms of daily box office collections, it has managed to outperform the latter in overall lifetime earnings. The movie has already crossed the Rs 180 crore mark, thanks to its massive opening day of Rs 43.5 crore — the biggest in Ajay Devgn's career.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, on the other hand, has set a new benchmark for Kartik Aaryan, with the film registering his first-ever Rs 30+ crore net opening. Despite mixed reviews, the film's strong start and consistent performance suggest that it could continue to perform well in the coming days, potentially crossing significant milestones.

Star Power and Expectations

Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty, is the latest entry in the director’s popular "cop universe" and features a massive ensemble cast. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as the iconic DCP Bajirao Singham, and he’s joined by an array of stars including Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is packed with action, drama, and all the elements that Shetty’s fans expect from his high-octane cop thrillers. With a production budget of Rs 375 crore, it’s one of the most expensive films to hit screens this year.

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Kartik Aaryan returns as Rooh Baba, bringing his unique charm to the horror-comedy genre. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Tripti Dimri, and has a budget of Rs 150 crore. While the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, its entertaining mix of horror and comedy seems to be striking a chord with the viewers.

A Close Call

Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have made their mark at the box office, each earning significant numbers despite the heavy competition. While Singham Again might be ahead in overall earnings, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has shown remarkable staying power in the days following its release. The coming week will be crucial, as both films look to benefit from the extended Diwali holiday period and their respective fanbases.

Both films were strategically released during the Diwali holiday period, a time when audiences flock to theatres in large numbers. While Singham Again had the backing of a massive star cast and an established franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had the advantage of being a fresh addition to a popular horror-comedy series with a solid fanbase.

The festive season has proven beneficial for both films, but Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 seems to be benefitting from more consistent audience interest, particularly in the evening and night shows. Singham Again, while enjoying a strong opening, might be facing more competition from its own large scale and budget, which needs to be reflected in the long-term earnings.