Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 7: Kartik Aaryan's Film Storms Ahead Of Ajay Devgn Starrer

Hyderabad: The box office clash between two major Bollywood films, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has intensified as Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy overtook Ajay Devgn's high-octane action film on Day 6 and retained the lead on Day 7. After a week of strong initial numbers, Singham Again experienced a slight dip, giving Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 the edge in daily earnings. Fans and industry watchers are keenly observing the performance of these two films as they continue their theatrical runs with no other major releases expected in the coming weekend.

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 7

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, both released with high expectations. Singham Again opened with impressive numbers due to the robust fanbase of Devgn's cop universe and Shetty's action-packed direction. However, after leading the box office race, Singham Again encountered a slowdown on Day 7, earning Rs 8.75 crore net across India, according to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings its total collection to Rs 173 crore after its first week.

In contrast, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which stars Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba, recorded Rs 9.5 crore in collections on Day 7, bringing its total earnings to an estimated Rs 158.25 crore. Although Singham Again initially had a significant lead, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has gained momentum in the mid-week period, and this shift has spurred interest among fans regarding the potential of the horror-comedy to challenge Singham Again's box office figures.

Box Office Breakdown

Singham Again India Net Collection Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 43.5 Cr Day 1 Rs 35.5 Cr Day 2 Rs 42.5 Cr Day 2 Rs 37 Cr Day 3 Rs 35.75 Cr Day 3 Rs 33.5 Cr Day 4 Rs 18 Cr Day 4 Rs 18 Cr Day 5 Rs 14 Cr Day 5 Rs 14 Cr Day 6 Rs 10.5 Cr Day 6 Rs 10.75 Cr Day 7 Rs 8.75 Cr (early estimates) Day 7 Rs 9.50 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 173.00 Cr Total Rs 158.25 Cr

Box Office Collection Data Source - Sacnilk

A decline in Singham Again Occupancy Rates

Singham Again witnessed a notable decline in audience turnout across major circuits such as Delhi/UP, East Punjab, and West Bengal, with occupancy dipping into single digits in mass circuits like Central India (CI) and Rajasthan. Industry sources suggest that this downward trend in occupancy could be attributed to the growing appeal of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which offers a lighter horror-comedy experience in contrast to the intense action drama of Singham Again.

The drop on Thursday could limit Singham Again's first-week total to somewhere between Rs 160-165 crore, though the film could still see a revival in collections over the upcoming weekend, which lacks new competitive releases. The movie, produced by Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and Jyoti Deshpande, was reportedly made on a significant budget of Rs 350-375 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Gains Traction

In contrast to Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has sustained its mid-week momentum and now seems poised to capitalise on its popularity in the horror-comedy genre. Alongside Kartik Aaryan, the film stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, and fans have been drawn to the star-studded cast. The Anees Bazmee-directed film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, offering a higher margin for profitability at the box office, especially as it continues to perform well against Singham Again.

The appeal of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 lies in its combination of lighthearted horror and comedy, which resonates with a broad audience base. The mid-week boost it has enjoyed has positioned it as a strong contender, and industry analysts believe it could continue this upward trend in the absence of any major releases over the weekend.

Will Singham Again Rebound?

Despite this temporary dip, Singham Again has already positioned itself as a major box-office player of the season. Given the strong fanbase of Ajay Devgn's cop universe, the film still holds potential for a weekend boost as it enters its second week. The addition of high-profile actors like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff in Singham Again has added to the appeal, and the film's performance over the next few days could be crucial for its longer-term success.

Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are anticipated to continue performing strongly, with Singham Again appealing to fans of action and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 attracting those seeking horror-comedy. With both films holding unique positions in terms of genre and star power, this competition remains tight, and the weekend could prove pivotal in determining which movie will dominate the box office in the longer term.