Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 6: Kartik Aaryan's Horror-Comedy Narrowly Tops Ajay Devgn's Action Thriller

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated clash between two Bollywood giants - Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 took centre stage on Diwali, sparking excitement and discussions among fans and industry insiders. With both films opening to impressive numbers on November 1, audiences have flocked to theatres to witness this box office showdown. However, Day 6 has now proven pivotal, as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 overtook Singham Again by a slight margin, signalling a potential shift in momentum.

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 6

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Singham Again earned Rs 10.25 crore on Wednesday, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 edged ahead with a Day 6 collection of Rs 10.50 crore. This brings Singham Again’s total domestic box office to Rs 164 crore, ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which stands at Rs 148.50 crore. Both films enjoyed high occupancy during late-night shows, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 leading slightly at 25.82% compared to Singham Again's 20.64%.

Singham Again India Net Collection Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 43.5 Cr Day 1 Rs 35.5 Cr Day 2 Rs 42.5 Cr Day 2 Rs 37 Cr Day 3 Rs 35.75 Cr Day 3 Rs 33.5 Cr Day 4 Rs 18 Cr Day 4 Rs 18 Cr Day 5 Rs 14 Cr Day 5 Rs 14 Cr Day 6 Rs 10.25 Cr (early estimates) Day 6 Rs 10.50 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 164.00 Cr Total Rs 148.50 Cr

Box Office Collection Data Source - Sacnilk

Box Office Journey: Singham Again Opens Stronger But Slows

The action-packed Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, opened with a massive Rs 43 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 42.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 35.75 crore on Sunday. However, as the week progressed, its collections tapered off slightly, though it remains one of the top domestic grossers of the year. The film's high-octane plot, star-studded cast, and strong opening set it on course to dominate early in the Diwali season.

Late-Night Surge Boosts Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, initially saw slightly lower opening numbers but has gradually gained momentum, particularly with the addition of late-night shows. This recent growth has allowed the horror-comedy to inch closer to Singham Again's figures, marking it as a serious contender in the box office race. This steady growth trend has captivated audiences looking for a mix of horror and humour, headlined by Kartik Aaryan's portrayal of Rooh Baba.

Worldwide Collections: Both Films On Track For Rs 250 Crore Milestone

Globally, Singham Again has already crossed the Rs 220 crore mark, joining the ranks of top 2024 earners like Fighter, Shaitaan, and Stree 2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also achieved a notable milestone on Wednesday by crossing Rs 200 crore globally. As both films continue to attract audiences worldwide, they are on track to join the Rs 250 crore club soon.

Weekend Outlook: Intense Competition Ahead

With both films set to enter their second week, the competition is expected to intensify as they vie for box office dominance. Industry insiders predict that the upcoming weekend will be crucial in determining which film ultimately emerges as the box office victor. The sustained interest and high turnout during night shows suggest that Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 could both continue their strong performances, further adding to their impressive earnings.

About Singham Again

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again follows the fearless Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, as he takes on a new mission to save his wife Avni, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan. This fifth instalment of Shetty's Cop Universe features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Tiger Shroff, with a special cameo by Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as Rooh Baba, a quirky exorcist dealing with supernatural phenomena in a haunted castle. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film reintroduces Vidya Balan's iconic character Manjulika, alongside a cast featuring Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav. Building on the success of its predecessor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 combines horror and comedy, resonating with audiences across demographics.