Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 5: Ajay Devgn's Actioner And Kartik Aaryan Starrer's Battle Remains Close

After a robust opening weekend, both films saw a notable dip in earnings as the week progressed. Rohit Shetty's Singham Again earned an estimated Rs 13.50 crore on Tuesday (Day 5), bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 153.25 crore. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also saw a slowdown, garnering Rs 13 crore on Day 5, raising its total to Rs 137 crore in India.

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Diwali 2024 box-office clash between Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has captivated audiences globally, with both films releasing on November 1. While Ajay's action-packed thriller surged ahead initially, Singham Again maintained a clear lead through the opening weekend. Now, as Day 5 unfolds, all eyes are on whether Kartik's horror-comedy can bridge the gap or if Ajay's film will continue its dominant run at the box office.

Box Office Collection Data Source - Sacnilk

Monday and Tuesday Trends

Both films faced a drop in collections on Monday. Singham Again witnessed a sharp decline of nearly 49% from its Sunday earnings of Rs 35.75 crore, collecting Rs 18 crore on Monday. However, the film's Tuesday collections, while down to Rs 13.50 crore, kept the movie in double digits - an essential marker for a strong weekday performance. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 followed a similar trend, experiencing a dip to Rs 13 crore on Tuesday after its post-weekend slowdown.

Regional Variations

In regional performance, Singham Again has been particularly strong in Maharashtra, where it outpaced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, Kartik Aaryan's film found its audience in eastern India and other select centres, creating tough competition in these regions and helping it close the gap in total earnings.

Worldwide Collections

On the global front, Singham Again has taken the lead with a worldwide total of Rs 210 crore. In comparison, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has crossed Rs 187.75 crore internationally and is aiming to breach the Rs 200 crore mark soon. The box office clash between the two hits has fueled anticipation about which will ultimately come out on top.

About Singhma Again

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again features Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, who undertakes a daring mission to save his wife Avni, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan. With an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Tiger Shroff, the film is a high-stakes action thriller that also boasts a cameo from Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey. This instalment marks the fifth film in Shetty's Cop Universe franchise.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan returns as Rooh Baba, a pseudo-exorcist, who tackles a haunted castle with unexpected twists. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film brings back Vidya Balan in her iconic role as Manjulika and also features Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Building on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the latest instalment mixes horror and humour, attracting a broad fan base.

Head-to-Head Clash Keeps Fans Engaged

With both films competing for audiences worldwide, the Diwali clash has proven to be a thrilling box office face-off. Though Singham Again currently leads by a small margin, the race remains tight as both movies aim to sustain their momentum. All eyes are now on the week's earnings to see if Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 can close the gap or if Singham Again will extend its lead.