Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 33: Kartik's Film Nears Rs 260 Cr, Ajay Starrer Close to Hit Rs 250 Cr

Hyderabad: The Diwali season of 2024 witnessed a massive box office clash between two highly anticipated films: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy and Ajay Devgn's cop drama were both expected to make a splash, but as the days passed, the tables turned. While Singham Again initially enjoyed a strong start, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 quickly gained momentum and has maintained its lead. Now, after 33 days in cinemas, both films face a formidable challenge: the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. With Allu Arjun's much-awaited sequel set to hit screens tomorrow, December 5, the competition is about to get fiercer.

Read on for box office performance of these two films and what the arrival of Pushpa 2 means for them.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 33

With Anees Bazmee helmed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Karitk Aaryan roared back into big league. The film has been a strong performer at the box office. By Day 33 (Tuesday), the film had earned Rs 259.1 crore net in India. The film's daily earnings, however, have gone down. On Day 33, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 raked in Rs 0.7 crore, the same as the previous day. On the global front, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has crossed Rs 388.2 crore in worldwide earnings, making it Kartik Aaryan's highest-grossing film to date. Despite the dip in daily collections, the film has cemented its place as a major success in Kartik's career.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Market-wise Collection So Far India Net Collection Rs 259.10 Cr

Worldwide Collection Rs 388.20 Cr

Overseas Collection Rs 78.00 Cr

India Gross Collection Rs 310.20 Cr

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 33

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, was another massive Diwali release, boasting an ensemble cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. However, despite its star power, the film has shown slower growth. On Day 33, Singham Again earned ₹0.4 crore, similar to the previous day’s collection. The film’s total net collection in India stands at ₹247.4 crore, with a worldwide total of ₹371.9 crore. While the film’s numbers are impressive, it hasn’t been able to maintain the strong momentum that it started with.

Singham Again Market-wise Collection So Far India Net Collection Rs 247.40 Cr

Worldwide Collection Rs 371.90 Cr

Overseas Collection Rs 75.00 Cr

India Gross Collection Rs 296.90 Cr

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again BO Breakdown

Singham Again India Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 India Net Week 1 Collection Rs 173 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 158.25 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 47.5 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 58 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 15.65 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 23.35 Cr Week 4 Collection Rs 6.45 Cr Week 4 Collection Rs 11.4 Cr Day 29 Rs 1.50 Cr Day 29 Rs 2.40 Cr Day 30 Rs 1.15 Cr Day 30 Rs 1.90 Cr Day 31 Rs 1.35 Cr Day 31 Rs 2.4 Cr Day 32 Rs 0.4 Cr Day 32 Rs 0.7 Cr Day 33 Rs 0.4 Cr Day 33 Rs 0.7 Cr Total Rs 247.4 Cr Total Rs 259.1 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

Pushpa's Rule Spells Uphill Battle

With Pushpa 2: The Rule scheduled for release tomorrow, both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again face an uphill battle. Allu Arjun's highly anticipated sequel will be released across 12,500 screens worldwide, dominating the cinema landscape and likely squeezing out space for the other films. The immense popularity of Pushpa in India and globally will take away much of the audience's attention, and it is expected to overshadow the ongoing runs of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again.

At this point, with both films already seeing a drop in their collections, Pushpa 2's release will likely mark the end of their theatrical runs. The question remains whether Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 can cross the Rs 260 crore mark and if Singham Again can hit Rs 250 crore benchmark before being pushed out by Pushpa 2.

OTT Release Buzz

Both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again have already sparked discussions around their OTT releases. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is confirmed to stream on Netflix from January 2025, creating anticipation among audiences eager to watch the film in the comfort of their homes. On the other hand, Singham Again is expected to be available on Amazon Prime, although the exact release date remains unclear.