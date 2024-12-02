Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 31: Kartik Starrer Earns 53 % More than Ajay's Film amid OTT Release Buzz

Hyderabad: Two big-ticket Diwali releases, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, continue to keep audiences engaged before the highly anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule hits screens on December 5. Both films have enjoyed considerable success at the box office, but with a new powerhouse film arriving, how do they fare in their final days on the big screen is to be seen.

On day 31, Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy, helmed by veteran director Anees Bazmee, showed no signs of slowing down, raking in 53% more than Ajay Devgn's action-packed cop drama, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 31

Despite a slow start, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has gradually turned the tables and now leads in terms of box office performance over Singham Again. Directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan, the horror-comedy opened with a relatively modest collection but picked up momentum after day 6. On its 31st day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned Rs 2.5 crore. This marked a 31.5% increase over the previous day's collection of Rs 1.9 crore. Even though weekdays typically see a dip in earnings, the film has managed to maintain steady growth and continued to captivate its audience.

On Day 31, the film's overall Hindi occupancy stood at 17.72%, which indicates consistent audience interest. The performance of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shows that a good mix of comedy, horror, and Kartik Aaryan's star power has kept viewers coming back for more, despite strong competition.

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 31

On the other hand, Singham Again, the high-octane cop drama from Rohit Shetty starring Ajay Devgn, has had a steady run but is showing signs of decline. In its first 31 days, it grossed Rs 246.7 crore at the Indian box office, with an estimated Rs 1.45 crore collected on Day 31. This marked a 26% increase over Day 30, which had earned Rs 1.15 crore. Despite the drop in weekly collections, Singham Again still holds a solid position in the box office, thanks to its action-packed sequences and Devgn's star appeal.

The film had an overall Hindi occupancy of just 16.06% on Sunday (Day 31). The audience's attention is waning, particularly as the release of Pushpa 2 looms large.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again BO Breakdown

Singham Again India Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 India Net Week 1 Collection Rs 173 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 158.25 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 47.5 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 58 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 15.65 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 23.35 Cr Week 4 Collection Rs 6.45 Cr Week 4 Collection Rs 11.4 Cr Day 29 Rs 1.50 Cr Day 29 Rs 2.40 Cr Day 30 Rs 1.15 Cr Day 30 Rs 1.90 Cr Day 31 Rs 1.45 Cr (early estimates) Day 31 Rs 2.5 (early estimates) Total Rs 246.7 Cr Total Rs 257.8 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

The Arrival of Pushpa 2 and OTT Release Buzz

The clock is ticking for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, as both films are about to face stiff competition from Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is expected to dominate the box office from December 5. With over 12,000 screens worldwide, the Allu Arjun starrer is said to be overshadowing the current releases and draw away a significant portion of the audience.

As Pushpa 2 makes its grand entry, both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are nearing the end of their theatrical runs. The buzz around their OTT releases is growing, and while official announcements are awaited, some details have already surfaced. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will hit Netflix in January 2025, quashing earlier speculation about a December release. Meanwhile, Singham Again is expected to stream on Amazon Prime, but the exact release date is still unclear.

Both films have delivered solid performances, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 enjoying a strong run and Singham Again continuing to perform well, albeit with signs of decline. For now, all eyes are on the final days of their theatrical runs and their eventual OTT debuts in early 2025.