ETV Bharat / entertainment

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 20: Ajay Starrer Faces Tough Competition As Kartik's Film Edges Towards Rs 250 Cr

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 edges ahead of Singham Again at the box office, earning over Rs 2 crore on Day 20 compared to Ajay Devgn starrer.

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 20: Ajay Starrer Faces Tough Competition As Kartik's Film Edges Towards Rs 250 Cr
Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 20 (Photo: Film poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: The box office clash between Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has captured the attention of moviegoers. Both films were released on November 1 and have been performing exceptionally well, dominating the Indian box office for three consecutive weeks. While Singham Again led the race initially, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is now gaining traction, inching ahead in collections.

  • Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 20

Ajay Devgn's cop-action thriller, Singham Again, has had an impressive run. It amassed Rs 173 crore in its first week and Rs 47.5 crore in its second. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 1.65 crore on its 20th day (Wednesday), bringing the total collection to Rs 235.15 crore. With an overall Hindi occupancy of 17.22% on Wednesday, the film is steadily moving toward the Rs 250 crore milestone, though its pace has slowed slightly in the third week.

  • Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 20

Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has maintained a consistent graph, showing strength despite stiff competition from Singham Again. The movie collected Rs 158.25 crore in its first week and Rs 58 crore in the second week. On its 20th day, it gathered an estimated Rs 2.25 crore, maintaining the same momentum as Tuesday. This brings the film's total collection to Rs 237.75 crore, surpassing Singham Again by a narrow margin. With a Hindi occupancy rate of 18.29% on Wednesday, the film is expected to cross Rs 240 crore by the end of the third week and is projected to finish its theatrical run at around Rs 250 crore.

  • Box Office Breakdown
Singham AgainIndia Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3India Net
Week 1 CollectionRs 173 Cr Week 1 CollectionRs 158.25 Cr
Week 3 CollectionRs 47.5 Cr Week 3 CollectionRs 58 Cr
Day 15Rs 2.75 Cr Day 15Rs 4.15 Cr
Day 16Rs 3.35 Cr Day 16Rs 5.00 Cr
Day 17Rs 4.25 Cr Day 17Rs 6.00 Cr
Day 18Rs 1.15 Cr Day 18Rs 1.85 Cr
Day 19Rs 1.5 Cr Day 19Rs 2.25 Cr
Day 20Rs 1.65 Cr (early estimates) Day 20Rs 2.25 Cr (early estimates)
TotalRs 233.45 Cr TotalRs 235.5 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

  • Neck-and-Neck Competition

The ongoing battle between the two films highlights their wide appeal and strong audience retention. While Singham Again thrives on Ajay Devgn's action-packed franchise legacy and its star-studded cast, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to draw viewers with its unique blend of horror and comedy.

  • Outlook for Week 4

As both films approach the Rs 250 crore mark, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 appears to be edging ahead in the race. If the current trend continues, it may create a wider gap with Singham Again, solidifying its position as the Diwali box office winner.

READ MORE

  1. Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 19: Kartik's Film Rules Third Week As Ajay Starrer Struggles To Keep Up
  2. Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 18: After Neck-to-Neck Race, Both Films Face Major Drop
  3. Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya's Film Sees Slight Upswing, Rakes in Rs 60 Cr in India so Far

Hyderabad: The box office clash between Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has captured the attention of moviegoers. Both films were released on November 1 and have been performing exceptionally well, dominating the Indian box office for three consecutive weeks. While Singham Again led the race initially, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is now gaining traction, inching ahead in collections.

  • Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 20

Ajay Devgn's cop-action thriller, Singham Again, has had an impressive run. It amassed Rs 173 crore in its first week and Rs 47.5 crore in its second. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 1.65 crore on its 20th day (Wednesday), bringing the total collection to Rs 235.15 crore. With an overall Hindi occupancy of 17.22% on Wednesday, the film is steadily moving toward the Rs 250 crore milestone, though its pace has slowed slightly in the third week.

  • Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 20

Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has maintained a consistent graph, showing strength despite stiff competition from Singham Again. The movie collected Rs 158.25 crore in its first week and Rs 58 crore in the second week. On its 20th day, it gathered an estimated Rs 2.25 crore, maintaining the same momentum as Tuesday. This brings the film's total collection to Rs 237.75 crore, surpassing Singham Again by a narrow margin. With a Hindi occupancy rate of 18.29% on Wednesday, the film is expected to cross Rs 240 crore by the end of the third week and is projected to finish its theatrical run at around Rs 250 crore.

  • Box Office Breakdown
Singham AgainIndia Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3India Net
Week 1 CollectionRs 173 Cr Week 1 CollectionRs 158.25 Cr
Week 3 CollectionRs 47.5 Cr Week 3 CollectionRs 58 Cr
Day 15Rs 2.75 Cr Day 15Rs 4.15 Cr
Day 16Rs 3.35 Cr Day 16Rs 5.00 Cr
Day 17Rs 4.25 Cr Day 17Rs 6.00 Cr
Day 18Rs 1.15 Cr Day 18Rs 1.85 Cr
Day 19Rs 1.5 Cr Day 19Rs 2.25 Cr
Day 20Rs 1.65 Cr (early estimates) Day 20Rs 2.25 Cr (early estimates)
TotalRs 233.45 Cr TotalRs 235.5 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

  • Neck-and-Neck Competition

The ongoing battle between the two films highlights their wide appeal and strong audience retention. While Singham Again thrives on Ajay Devgn's action-packed franchise legacy and its star-studded cast, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to draw viewers with its unique blend of horror and comedy.

  • Outlook for Week 4

As both films approach the Rs 250 crore mark, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 appears to be edging ahead in the race. If the current trend continues, it may create a wider gap with Singham Again, solidifying its position as the Diwali box office winner.

READ MORE

  1. Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 19: Kartik's Film Rules Third Week As Ajay Starrer Struggles To Keep Up
  2. Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 18: After Neck-to-Neck Race, Both Films Face Major Drop
  3. Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya's Film Sees Slight Upswing, Rakes in Rs 60 Cr in India so Far

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3 BOX OFFICE DAY 20SINGHAM AGAIN BOX OFFICE DAY 20AJAY DEVGNKARTIK AARYANSINGHAM AGAIN VS BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.