Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 20: Ajay Starrer Faces Tough Competition As Kartik's Film Edges Towards Rs 250 Cr

Hyderabad: The box office clash between Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has captured the attention of moviegoers. Both films were released on November 1 and have been performing exceptionally well, dominating the Indian box office for three consecutive weeks. While Singham Again led the race initially, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is now gaining traction, inching ahead in collections.

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 20

Ajay Devgn's cop-action thriller, Singham Again, has had an impressive run. It amassed Rs 173 crore in its first week and Rs 47.5 crore in its second. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 1.65 crore on its 20th day (Wednesday), bringing the total collection to Rs 235.15 crore. With an overall Hindi occupancy of 17.22% on Wednesday, the film is steadily moving toward the Rs 250 crore milestone, though its pace has slowed slightly in the third week.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 20

Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has maintained a consistent graph, showing strength despite stiff competition from Singham Again. The movie collected Rs 158.25 crore in its first week and Rs 58 crore in the second week. On its 20th day, it gathered an estimated Rs 2.25 crore, maintaining the same momentum as Tuesday. This brings the film's total collection to Rs 237.75 crore, surpassing Singham Again by a narrow margin. With a Hindi occupancy rate of 18.29% on Wednesday, the film is expected to cross Rs 240 crore by the end of the third week and is projected to finish its theatrical run at around Rs 250 crore.

Box Office Breakdown

Singham Again India Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 India Net Week 1 Collection Rs 173 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 158.25 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 47.5 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 58 Cr Day 15 Rs 2.75 Cr Day 15 Rs 4.15 Cr Day 16 Rs 3.35 Cr Day 16 Rs 5.00 Cr Day 17 Rs 4.25 Cr Day 17 Rs 6.00 Cr Day 18 Rs 1.15 Cr Day 18 Rs 1.85 Cr Day 19 Rs 1.5 Cr Day 19 Rs 2.25 Cr Day 20 Rs 1.65 Cr (early estimates) Day 20 Rs 2.25 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 233.45 Cr Total Rs 235.5 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Neck-and-Neck Competition

The ongoing battle between the two films highlights their wide appeal and strong audience retention. While Singham Again thrives on Ajay Devgn's action-packed franchise legacy and its star-studded cast, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to draw viewers with its unique blend of horror and comedy.

Outlook for Week 4

As both films approach the Rs 250 crore mark, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 appears to be edging ahead in the race. If the current trend continues, it may create a wider gap with Singham Again, solidifying its position as the Diwali box office winner.