Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 19: Kartik's Film Rules Third Week As Ajay Starrer Struggles To Keep Up

Hyderabad: The box office clash between Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again during the Diwali 2024 season has been a hot topic in Bollywood. Initially, Ajay Devgn's cop-actioner took the lead, but the tables have turned. As of Week 3, Kartik's horror-comedy has not only caught up but surpassed its competitor in daily collections and total earnings.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 19

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continued its strong box office performance on Day 19 with an estimated collection of Rs 2.25 crore nett on Tuesday, showing a slight increase from Monday's Rs 1.65 crore. The film has garnered a staggering Rs 235.5 crore in total collections.

Released on November 1, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made a phenomenal Rs 158.25 crore in its first week. Week 2 saw a dip with Rs 58 crore in collections, but the film has maintained steady footfall in its third week. The film's modest budget of Rs 150 crore makes its impressive earnings even more notable, establishing Kartik Aaryan as a crowd-puller.

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 19

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, despite its robust start, has faced a significant slowdown. The film collected Rs 1.45 crore nett on Tuesday, slightly higher than its Rs 1.15 crore collection on Monday. With a total earning of rs 233.45 crore so far, the film is struggling to maintain its early momentum.

After a strong Rs 173 crore opening week, the second week brought in Rs 47.5 crore. However, Week 3 has shown a sharp decline, with Friday to Tuesday earning just Rs 10.95 crore combined. Made on a lavish budget of Rs 350 crore, Singham Again faces the challenge of covering its costs amidst diminishing numbers at the domestic box office.

Box Office Breakdown

Singham Again India Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 India Net Week 1 Collection Rs 173 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 158.25 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 47.5 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 58 Cr Day 15 Rs 2.75 Cr Day 15 Rs 4.15 Cr Day 16 Rs 3.35 Cr Day 16 Rs 5.00 Cr Day 17 Rs 4.25 Cr Day 17 Rs 6.00 Cr Day 18 Rs 1.15 Cr Day 18 Rs 1.85 Cr Day 19 Rs 1.45 Cr (early estimates) Day 19 Rs 2.25 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 233.45 Cr Total Rs 235.5 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Emerges as the Winner

While Singham Again had a head start, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has outpaced its rival with higher earnings and a more efficient return on investment. The horror-comedy's consistent performance, despite a smaller budget, highlights Kartik Aaryan's growing appeal.