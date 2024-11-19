Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 18: After Neck-to-Neck Race, Both Films Face Major Drop

Hyderabad: After two weeks of intense competition at the box office, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has overtaken Ajay Devgn's Singham Again in total collections in India. Both movies, representing popular franchises, have enthralled audiences with their distinct genres. While Singham Again maintained its lead in total collections during the first two weeks, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has now emerged victorious with higher earnings by Day 17. Now, let's see how much the films have earned on their 18th day at the box office.

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 18

Rohit Shetty directed Singham Again, made on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore, showcases Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham embarking on a gripping cross-border mission. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film garnered Rs 173 crore in its opening week and Rs 47.5 crore in its second week. Over its third weekend, it collected Rs 2.75 crore on Friday, Rs 3.35 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.25 crore on Sunday. On Day 18 (Monday), it added an estimated Rs 1 crore, bringing the total to Rs 231.85 crore. The movie reported an 11.92% Hindi occupancy on November 18.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 18

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a horror-comedy sequel made with a budget of Rs 150 crore. The Kartik Aaryan-led film amassed Rs 158.25 crore in its first week and Rs 58 crore in its second. During its third weekend, the movie earned Rs 4.15 crore on Friday, Rs 5 crore on Saturday, and Rs 6 crore on Sunday. It collected an estimated Rs 1.65 crore on Monday (Day 18), taking its total to Rs 233.05 crore. The film recorded a 13.34% Hindi occupancy on November 18, 2024.

Box Office Breakdown

Singham Again India Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 India Net Week 1 Collection Rs 173 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 158.25 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 47.5 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 58 Cr Day 15 Rs 2.75 Cr Day 15 Rs 4.15 Cr Day 16 Rs 3.35 Cr Day 16 Rs 5.00 Cr Day 17 Rs 4.25 Cr Day 17 Rs 6.00 Cr Day 18 Rs 1.00 Cr (early estimates) Day 18 Rs 1.65 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 231.85 Cr Total Rs 233.05 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

About the Films

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, produced under the banner of T-Series and Cine1 Studios, stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

Singham Again features an ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and others, produced by Jio Studios and Reliance Entertainment.