Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 17: Kartik's Film Finally Beats Total Collection Of Ajay Starrer In India

Hyderabad: The Diwali 2024 box office race between Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again has been a thrilling spectacle. Both films have been competing neck-and-neck to surpass the Rs 250 crore mark in India. However, by the end of Day 17, Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has edged ahead of Rohit Shetty's action-packed thriller Singham Again.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 17

Made on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collected Rs 158.25 crore in its first week and Rs 58 crore in its second, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. In its third weekend, the film earned Rs 4.15 crore on Friday, Rs 5 crore on Saturday, and an estimated Rs 6 crore on Sunday (Day 17), bringing its total collection to Rs 231.40 crore. The film had an impressive 33.12% occupancy across India on Sunday.

The horror-comedy, featuring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, revolves around a fraudster-turned-exorcist tackling a sinister conspiracy in a haunted castle. Despite its financial success, it holds a modest IMDb rating of 5.7/10.

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 17

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, made with a staggering Rs 350 crore budget, follows Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham on a high-stakes cross-border mission. The film grossed Rs 173 crore in its first week and Rs 47.5 crore in its second. Over the third weekend, it collected Rs 2.75 crore on Friday, Rs 3.35 crore on Saturday, and an estimated Rs 4.15 crore on Sunday (Day 17), reaching Rs 230.75 crore in total. With a 32.82% occupancy rate, the cop drama is following closely behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Box Office Breakdown

Singham Again India Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 India Net Week 1 Collection Rs 173 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 158.25 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 47.5 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 58 Cr Day 15 Rs 2.75 Cr Day 15 Rs 4.15 Cr Day 16 Rs 3.35 Cr Day 16 Rs 5.00 Cr Day 17 Rs 4.15 Cr (early estimates) Day 17 Rs 6.00 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 230.75 Cr Total Rs 231.40 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Neck-and-Neck Box Office Battle Continues

The box office fight is far from over, with both films racing toward the Rs 250 crore milestone. The exceptional performances by the star-studded casts and their gripping narratives have ensured a steady stream of audiences, making this Diwali a lucrative season for Bollywood.