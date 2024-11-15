ETV Bharat / entertainment

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 14: Kartik Starrer Continues To Outpace Ajay's Flick In Daily Earnings

On Day 14, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 outperformed Singham Again at the box office yet again, though the latter leads overall.

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 14: Kartik Starrer Continues To Outpace Ajay's Flick In Daily Earnings
Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 14 (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Two major Bollywood films, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, both of which were released on the same day, have completed two weeks in theatres. While Singham Again initially had the upper hand during its first week, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gained momentum in the second week, leading to better daily earnings. On Day 14, Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy outperformed Rohit Shetty's action-packed cop drama in daily collections, though Singham Again still maintains a higher overall box office total.

  • Day 14 Collections and Occupancy

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Singham Again earned Rs 3 crore on Day 14, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 220.50 crore. The film had a 17.90% overall Hindi occupancy on Thursday, with evening and night shows contributing significantly.

In comparison, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collected Rs 4 crore on the same day, raising its total to Rs 216.10 crore in India. It achieved a slightly better overall Hindi occupancy of 20.58%, again driven by strong evening and night show attendance.

  • Box Office Breakdown
Singham AgainIndia Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3India Net
Week 1 CollectionRs 173 Cr Week 1 CollectionRs 158.25 Cr
Day 8Rs 8 Cr Day 8Rs 9.25 Cr
Day 9Rs 12.25 Cr Day 9Rs 15.5 Cr
Day 10Rs 13.5 Cr Day 10Rs 16 Cr
Day 11Rs 4.25 Cr Day 11Rs 5 Cr
Day 12Rs 3.50 Cr Day 12Rs 4.25 Cr
Day 13Rs 3.00 Cr Day 13Rs 3.85 Cr
Day 14Rs 3.00 Cr (early estimates) Day 14Rs 4.00 Cr (early estimates)
TotalRs 220.50 Cr TotalRs 216.10 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

  • About Singham Again

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again revisits Shetty's iconic Cop Universe. Ajay Devgn returns as Bajirao Singham in a plot inspired by mythological themes from the Ramayana. The story follows Singham's battle against a formidable villain, Danger Lanka (Arjun Kapoor), as he embarks on a mission to save his wife Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and neutralise a deadly threat. The film boasts high-octane action, star-studded appearances by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, and visually arresting stunts.

  • About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the latest chapter in the beloved horror-comedy franchise. Set in Kolkata, the story sees Rooh Baba (Kartik Aaryan) take on the vengeful ghost Manjulika. With Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit portraying dual aspects of the spirit, the film seamlessly combines supernatural horror with laugh-out-loud moments. A stellar supporting cast and a gripping narrative ensure the film stays true to its roots while offering fresh thrills.

