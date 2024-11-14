Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 13: Kartik's Film Refuses to Budge, Outpaces Ajay's Cop Drama Yet Again

Hyderabad: This Diwali, the clash of the titans was set between two massive Bollywood franchises: Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again. Both films, riding high on their star power and loyal fan bases, hit theatres with much fanfare. While Singham Again initially led the charge with a strong opening, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 slowly began to overtake it, securing its position as the box-office leader. Let’s take a closer look at how these two films performed on day 13 of the release and the challenges they face in the coming weeks.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 13

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is proving to be a major hit, with Kartik Aaryan’s career seeing a significant boost. After the disappointment of Shehzada and Chandu Champion, Aaryan is back in the game, winning over audiences with his entertaining performance in this horror-comedy. By the second week, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been performing well at the box office, consistently outshining Singham Again in terms of daily collections.

As of Day 13 (second Wednesday), the film is expected to earn around Rs 3.91 crore in India. Its collections peaked at Rs 5 crore on the second Monday, though there was a slight dip of about 15% on the following day, bringing it down to Rs 4.25 crore. By the end of its first week, the film had accumulated Rs 158.25 crore and so far it has garnered Rs 212.10 crore in Indian, making it Kartik’s highest-grossing film to date. On November 13, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had an impressive 11.87% Hindi occupancy.

Kartik Aaryan Top Hindi Net Collection Movies

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Rs 212.10 Cr (Still running) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Rs 184.32 Cr Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Rs 108.95 Cr Luka Chuppi Rs 94.09 Cr Pati Patni Aur Woh Rs 84.56 Cr Satyaprem Ki Katha Rs 77.04 Cr Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Rs 64.21 Cr Chandu Champion Rs 63.56 Cr Love Aaj Kal Rs 39.76 Cr Shehzada Rs 32.02 Cr (Data source: Sacnilk)

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 13

On the other hand, Singham Again, Ajay Devgn’s high-octane cop drama, has seen a slightly slower box-office run in its second week. Despite a strong start, the film’s performance has shown signs of deceleration, particularly outside of Mumbai. On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 2.44 crore. After grossing Rs 4.25 crore on the second Monday, its collections dropped by 17.65% on Tuesday, collecting Rs 3.5 crore. By its second week, Singham Again had grossed Rs 216.94 crore in India.

While its first-weekend haul was impressive, with Rs 173 crore net in India, it is facing stiff competition from upcoming releases. The film’s total worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 328.15 crore, with Rs 71 crore coming from overseas markets and Rs 257.15 crore from India.

Box Office Breakdown

Singham Again India Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 India Net Week 1 Collection Rs 173 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 158.25 Cr Day 8 Rs 8 Cr Day 8 Rs 9.25 Cr Day 9 Rs 12.25 Cr Day 9 Rs 15.5 Cr Day 10 Rs 13.5 Cr Day 10 Rs 16 Cr Day 11 Rs 4.25 Cr Day 11 Rs 5 Cr Day 12 Rs 3.50 Cr Day 12 Rs 4.25 Cr Day 13 Rs 3.15 Cr (early estimates) Day 13 Rs 3.91 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 217.65 Cr Total Rs 212.10 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Competition Heating Up: New Releases Loom

With new films like Suriya and Bobby Deol’s Kanguva hitting the screens and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 slated for release on December 5, both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are under pressure. The upcoming releases are bound to impact the box-office collections of these two films, especially in their third and fourth weeks.

While Singham Again is a big-budget affair, reportedly made on Rs 350 crore, it still has a long road to break-even. In comparison, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with a budget of Rs 150 crore, has already entered the profit zone, making it a more financially successful venture.

Box-Office Takeaways

For Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks a huge comeback and a significant career milestone. With its commercial success, Aaryan has once again proved his mettle as one of Bollywood's most bankable stars. The film’s success has re-established him as a major force in the industry, especially after his recent misfires.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again is showing some signs of underperformance in other regions. This could affect its chances of becoming a "super-hit." Despite its strong star power and action-packed storyline, the film’s underwhelming performance in non-Mumbai markets and its higher production budget pose challenges.

Will the Franchise Wars Continue?

As both films continue their theatrical run, it remains to be seen how they will perform in the face of fierce competition from fresh releases. However, as things stand, Kartik Aaryan seems to be on the winning side, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 looking set to dominate the box-office in the coming weeks. As for Ajay Devgn, Singham Again still has some ground to cover, but its long-term prospects will depend on its ability to hold steady amidst new releases and shifting audience preferences.