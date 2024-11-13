ETV Bharat / entertainment

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 12: Kartik Starrer's Winning Streak Continues As Ajay's Action Drama Slows

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again cross Rs 200 crore, with the former taking a lead in Day 12 earnings despite a lower overall collection.

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continue their impressive box office performance, both crossing the Rs 200 crore mark domestically. In a close race, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 managed to pull ahead on Day 12, earning more than Singham Again despite having a lower overall collection.

  • Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 12

On its twelfth day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 held its winning streak, adding an estimated Rs 4.25 crore to its collection, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings its total to a robust Rs 208.25 crore in India. Directed by Anees Bazmee, this horror comedy explores the journey of Rooh Baba, a fraudulent exorcist who uncovers a dark conspiracy involving devious ministers. The film's ensemble cast includes Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra, who add depth and humour to the supernatural plot. With a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already secured a comfortable lead, considering its impressive box office returns against its production costs.

  • Singham Again Box Office Day 12

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, with its star-studded cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff, registered an estimated Rs 3.50 crore on Tuesday. This brought its domestic total to Rs 214.50 crore over 12 days. However, the cop drama's second-week earnings saw a notable decline, with a 70% drop from its opening week, an industry-standard reduction for action films. Nonetheless, Singham Again, which boasts a substantial budget of Rs 350-375 crore, remains in the top league, expected to accumulate Rs 48 crore by the end of its second week.

  • Box Office Breakdown
Singham AgainIndia Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3India Net
Week 1 CollectionRs 173 Cr Week 1 CollectionRs 158.25 Cr
Day 8Rs 8 Cr Day 8Rs 9.25 Cr
Day 9Rs 12.25 Cr Day 9Rs 15.5 Cr
Day 10Rs 13.5 Cr Day 10Rs 16 Cr
Day 11Rs 4.25 Cr Day 11Rs 5 Cr
Day 12Rs 3.50 Cr (early estimates) Day 12Rs 4.25 Cr (early estimates)
TotalRs 214.50 Cr TotalRs 208.25 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

  • The Box Office Showdown Continues

With both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again performing strongly, the race between these two Diwali releases remains tight. While Singham Again leads overall, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has gained momentum in recent days, surpassing Singham Again in daily earnings. Fans and industry insiders are closely watching this box office rivalry, as both films continue to draw audiences with their unique narratives and star power.

