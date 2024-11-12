ETV Bharat / entertainment

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 11: Kartik Starrer Shines on, Ajay's Film Becomes His 3 Highest-grosser

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues its box office dominance, surpassing Rs 200 crore in India and Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 11
Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 11 (Photo: Film posters)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Hyderabad: This Diwali, Bollywood saw a fierce box office battle between two massive stars—Kartik Aaryan with his horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn with the action-packed Singham Again. While both films had a strong opening, the trends suggest that Kartik's film is edging ahead in the race.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 11

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has made a remarkable run at the box office, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in its second week. After a robust Rs 158.25 crore in its first week, the film’s collections continued to rise, with its second-weekend earnings showing a 67% jump. By day 11, the film had reached Rs 204 crore net in India. Makers, however, claimed that the film earned Rs 216.76 crore in 10 days.

Internationally, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark, making it Kartik Aaryan's first film to achieve this milestone. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film’s worldwide gross has hit Rs 312 crore as of the second weekend, joining the ranks of the year’s biggest Bollywood successes.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 11

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again also had a solid performance, grossing Rs 173 crore in its first week. Although it trails Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it crossed Rs 200 crore net by its second Sunday and continues to perform well. The film is expected to earn around Rs 46-47 crore in its second weekend, and with sustained performance, it could hit Rs 250 crore net soon.

  • Box Office Breakdown
Singham AgainIndia Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3India Net
Week 1 CollectionRs 173 Cr Week 1 CollectionRs 158.25 Cr
Day 8Rs 8 Cr Day 8Rs 9.25 Cr
Day 9Rs 12.25 Cr Day 9Rs 15.50 Cr
Day 10Rs 13.5 Cr Day 10Rs 16 Cr
Day 11

Rs 4.25 Cr

(early estimates)

 Day 11

Rs 5 Cr

(early estimates)

TotalRs 211 Cr Total Rs 205 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

Singham Again Joins Ajay Devgn's Top Grossing Films

Singham Again has earned a spot in Ajay Devgn’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India. With Rs 211 crore in net collections, it currently sits at third place, following Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Drishyam 2. The film’s continued success suggests it will remain a major contender at the box office.

SL NoMovieHindi Net Collection
1Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Rs 277.75 Cr
2Drishyam 2Rs 239.67 Cr
3Singham AgainRs 211 Cr
4Golmaal Again Rs 205.69 Cr
5Total DhamaalRs 155.67 Cr
6ShaitaanRs 148.21 Cr
7Singham ReturnsRs 140.6 Cr
8Golmaal 3Rs 106.64 Cr
9Son of SardaarRs 105.1 Cr
10De De Pyaar DeRs 104.13 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Impact of New Release

With Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, set for release on November 14 and Gladiator II hitting theaters a day later, the competition at the box office is about to heat up. It will be interesting to see whether these new releases can challenge the dominance of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, or if the two films will continue to hold their ground.

