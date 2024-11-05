Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 4: Monday Test Proves Tough, Which Film Fared Worse?

Hyderabad: This Diwali brought a major box office clash with the releases of Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both films have performed exceptionally well, generating impressive collections across India and worldwide. Despite being pitted against each other, both have proven their draw, setting the stage for a high-stakes Diwali clash.

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 managed to hold their ground on Monday (Day 4). Singham Again collected an estimated Rs 17.50 crore on Monday, which is a significant drop from its Sunday earnings of Rs 35.75 crore, yet well within the expected limits. By maintaining a 70 per cent retention rate, Singham Again passed its Monday test with ease, taking its India nett collection to Rs 139.25 crore over the weekend.

Similarly, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 displayed strong strength, matching Singham Again with a Monday collection of Rs 17.50 crore. The Kartik Aaryan starrer has held steady, bringing its India nett total to Rs 123.50 crore, showcasing remarkable consistency across the first four days.

Worldwide Collections

Globally, both films have been met with enthusiasm. Singham Again achieved a strong weekend collection of Rs 186 crore worldwide and is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark soon. Not to be outdone, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows closely with an estimated global gross of Rs 185 crore, demonstrating that the horror-comedy has captivated audiences beyond just the domestic market.

About Singham Again

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again returns to Shetty’s celebrated Cop Universe, with Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham. This time, the plot delves into mythological themes inspired by the Ramayana, with Singham facing a villain named Danger Lanka, played by Arjun Kapoor. Singham's mission is clear: rescue his wife, Avni, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan, and eliminate a deadly threat. Supporting characters include fan-favourite allies like Ranveer Singh's Simmba, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, and Tiger Shroff's Satya, each embodying mythological heroic traits. The film features high-energy action sequences, elaborate car chases, and dynamic stunts that keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is the third instalment in the widely popular horror-comedy franchise. Set against the eerie backdrop of West Bengal's Kolkata, the plot follows Rooh Baba, played by Kartik Aaryan, as he confronts the infamous ghost Manjulika. In an unexpected twist, Manjulika is portrayed by Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, heightening the suspense and humour. The film combines elements of psychological horror with comedy, supported by a strong ensemble cast, and introduces fresh scares while continuing the franchise's tradition of supernatural comedy.

Outlook for Both Films

With no major Hindi releases scheduled for the rest of November, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have a clear run at the box office, ensuring further growth in collections. The next anticipated clash will occur on December 6, with Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun and Chhaava featuring Vicky Kaushal, setting the stage for yet another intense face-off.