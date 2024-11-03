ETV Bharat / entertainment

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Hits Rs 85 Cr, Kartik Aaryan Starrer Not Far Behind

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again edges ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Day 2, with franchise appeal and holiday buzz driving both films' strong performance.

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Hits Rs 85 Cr, Kartik Aaryan Starrer Not Far Behind
Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which were theatrically released on the same day this Diwali, are proving to be box office juggernauts, with both films cashing in on the holiday buzz. Both are part of fan-favourite franchises, and each film has distinct draws. While Singham Again boasts a star-studded ensemble cast and is directed by Rohit Shetty, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 brings back the popular horror-comedy genre with the return of iconic characters, including Vidya Balan's iconic portrayal of Manjulika.

  • Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Singham Again minted an estimated Rs 41.50 crore in India on its second day, bringing its total collection to Rs 85 crore over two days. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 followed closely, pulling in Rs 36.50 crore on Day 2. With this, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 72 crore at the domestic box office. Both films have shown remarkable performance, with Singham Again slightly ahead due to a larger screen share and appeal across multiple age groups.

  • Star Appeal and Franchise Pull

The success of both films reflects the enduring popularity of their respective genres. Singham Again benefits from Rohit Shetty's proven action formula, bolstered by cameos from Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff, making it a major draw. On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 taps into the nostalgia of the original, coupled with the charm of its horror-comedy blend. Kartik Aaryan's portrayal has resonated well with family audiences, making it a strong contender for sustained box office success.

  • Exhibitors and Trade Analysts Weigh In

Film trade experts are optimistic, with exhibitor predictions favouring Singham Again due to its 60% screen share versus Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's 40%. Industry analyst Taran Adarsh shared his hopes for both films, expressing his excitement over their initial success. "Both films offer variety: a horror-comedy for family audiences and a cop drama with action-packed sequences," he said. Adarsh added that if the trend continues, a joint success celebration might even be in the cards.

Box Office Prospects Look Strong

With Diwali festivities in full swing, the coming days are expected to continue to favour both films. Fans are flocking to theatres, showing that both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are primed for a successful run.

