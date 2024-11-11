Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 10: Kartik Starrer Hits Rs 300 Cr Globally, Ajay's Film Leads in India

Hyderabad: This Diwali, the battle at the box office was nothing short of a spectacle. Two massive films, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, both carrying the weight of high expectations, went head-to-head. While Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is part of the action-packed Singham franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, helmed by Anees Bazmee, is the third instalment in the popular horror-comedy series. With both films arriving during the extended Diwali weekend, it was clear that the stakes were high, and the competition intense.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 10

Both films showed impressive collections in the first week of their release. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 wrapped up its opening week with a robust Rs 158.25 crore. However, its performance in the second week saw a slight dip at first, with Friday’s earnings standing at Rs 9.25 crore nett. But the horror-comedy quickly bounced back, earning Rs 15.5 crore on Saturday and an estimated Rs 16.5 crore on Sunday, taking its 10-day total to a solid Rs 199.50 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 proved to be the more consistent performer. After an explosive start, the film crossed Rs 300 crore milestone globally in just 9 days. It has already become the highest-grossing film in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, and also marked a career-high for Kartik Aaryan, surpassing his previous record held by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 265.50 cr gross).

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 10

Despite the challenges faced in the earlier part of the week, Singham Again showed encouraging growth over its second weekend. The film earned Rs 8 crore on Friday, and then saw a significant jump on Saturday, with a collection of Rs 12.25 crore, marking an impressive 53.13% increase. The positive momentum continued on Sunday, with the film earning Rs 13.25 crore—an 8% increase over Saturday.

This brings the total box-office earnings of Singham Again to Rs 206.5 crore after 10 days, according to Sacnilk. While these numbers indicate a solid performance, the film is still facing stiff competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is maintaining its own steady rise.

Occupancy Rate

The audience’s response to both films has been interesting, especially when viewed across different regions. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has managed to maintain a strong 36% occupancy across the country in its second week, outpacing Singham Again, which is holding steady at 30%. In key markets like Mumbai and NCR, the difference is even more noticeable. For instance, in Mumbai, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 registered an occupancy of 44.5% (across 801 shows), compared to Singham Again's 38.5% (814 shows). In NCR, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continued to outperform with 34.75% occupancy (1060 shows), while Singham Again stood at 25% occupancy (906 shows).

While both films are performing well, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 seems to be gaining more traction as the days pass, and it’s possible that it may surpass Singham Again in domestic collections in the coming weeks.

Box Office Breakdown

Singham Again India Net Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 India Net Week 1 Collection Rs 173 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 158.25 Cr Day 8 Rs 8 Cr Day 8 Rs 9.25 Cr Day 9 Rs 12.25 Cr Day 9 Rs 15.50 Cr Day 10 Rs 13.25 Cr (early estimates) Day 10 Rs 16.50

(early estimates) Total Rs 206.50 Cr Total Rs 199.50 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

Kartik Aaryan’s Resurgence

For Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has proved to be a major career booster. After the disappointment of Shehzada and Chandu Champion, the actor is back in the spotlight, proving his box-office appeal with this horror-comedy. With the film’s overwhelming success, Aaryan has firmly re-established himself as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars.

Singham Again: Strong But Not Unstoppable

On the other hand, Singham Again—despite its strong performance in Mumbai—has shown signs of weakness in other markets, which may hinder its chances of achieving "super hit" status. Its performance in non-Mumbai regions has been underwhelming, and given its higher production budget, analysts believe that Singham Again may not reach the same level of success as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in terms of profitability.

Who Will Come Out on Top?

After 10 days at the box office, Singham Again is continuing to perform well, although its journey has seen some ups and downs. While the numbers dipped through the week, particularly from Monday onwards, there has been a clear recovery in its second weekend. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again had initially taken the lead over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 when both films released during the Diwali weekend. However, the tables have now turned, with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gradually gaining more traction as the days progress.