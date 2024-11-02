Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik's Career Best Opening, but Ajay's Film Steals the Show

Hyderabad: Dwali 2023 has become a cinematic spectacle as two major films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, launched simultaneously, drawing audiences in droves. Both movies not only benefited hugely by the festive holidays but also set the stage for a thrilling box office battle, with remarkable first-day earnings.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 1

Kartik Aaryan, alongside a stellar cast including Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 achieve a spectacular opening. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy sequel opened with an impressive collection of over Rs 35.50 crore, marking Aaryan's best opener to date. This figure is nearly three times that of its predecessor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which opened to Rs 13.45 crore in 2022.

The film enjoyed a robust screening presence with over 4,200 shows across India and a commendable occupancy rate of 75.30%. Delhi-NCR led the way with 957 shows, followed closely by Mumbai's 789 screenings. Given its strong start, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is poised to surpass the lifetime collections of both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 184.32 crore) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 108.95 crore).

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 1

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, featuring the formidable Ajay Devgn, opened to Rs 43.50 crore, solidifying itself as the biggest opener of the cop universe. This figure also marks Devgn's highest opening day collection, surpassing his previous record from Singham Returns (Rs 32.09 crore) in 2014. Though it did not achieve the highest opening of 2024, currently held by Stree 2, it certainly set a high bar in the action genre.

Singham Again had a solid screening strategy with 1,310 shows in Delhi-NCR and 1,101 in Mumbai, achieving an overall occupancy rate of 65.35%. This film also introduced fresh talent into Shetty's established universe, featuring Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff alongside a cameo by Salman Khan, which has added to its allure.

Financial Stakes

In terms of production, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, while Singham Again is said to have mounted on a lavish budget of Rs 350 crore. Despite the budget disparity, both films collectively garnered an impressive Rs 79 crore on their opening day, underlining the strong demand for both genres in the current market.

With such exciting entries this Diwali, audiences are in for a treat as both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again continue to compete fiercely at the box office. The festive season has revived the spirit of Indian cinema and set the stage for a promising run for both films. As the competition unfolds, cinephiles are eagerly watching which film will ultimately reign supreme at the box office.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)