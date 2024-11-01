Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Cop Drama Roars On Diwali, Outpaces Kartik Aaryan Starrer

Hyderabad: Two major Bollywood films - Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have finally hit the silver screens on the occasion of Diwali, November 1, 2024, leading to a box office clash. Both films are highly anticipated instalments in their respective franchises, each appealing to distinct fan bases. Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is an action-packed cop drama and the latest addition to Shetty's popular cop universe. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, brings back the horror-comedy elements that made the franchise a massive hit.

According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Singham Again has had a strong opening, earning Rs 2.45 crore in India on its first day. The movie stars Ajay Devgn as the titular character, joined by Kareena Kapoor as his on-screen wife, with Deepika Padukone making a much-anticipated entry as Lady Singham. The cast is bolstered by a host of Bollywood stars, including Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, and Ranveer Singh, while Salman Khan's cameo as Chulbul Pandey has fans buzzing.

In comparison, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has garnered Rs 1.9 crore at the domestic box office, according to Sacnilk's estimated reports. This third instalment of the horror-comedy franchise stars Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba, with Vidya Balan returning as the iconic Manjulika from the original film. Adding to the star-studded lineup are Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Vijay Raaz, delivering a mix of scares and laughs.

Though Singham Again appears to have taken a slight lead over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the opening day numbers, it's still early in the race. Both films have loyal followings and represent popular genres in Bollywood, making it likely that the box office competition will continue to intensify in the coming days. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the early estimates hold as the films navigate the Diwali holiday weekend.