Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Booking: With Over Rs 60 Lakh Earned, Both Films Set For Box Office Battle

Hyderabad: This Diwali season promises a high-stakes showdown at the box office as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again gear up to release on November 1, 2024. Both films, celebrated franchises in Hindi cinema, are set to battle it out in theatres, each bringing a distinct flavour to the festive season. As advance booking figures begin to roll in, anticipation mounts over which film will ultimately dominate the holiday box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already gained significant traction, with 4,207 tickets sold and generating an impressive Rs 61.13 lakh in earnings through advance bookings. Meanwhile, Singham Again has also shown strong performance in pre-sales, with earnings of around Rs 66 lakh so far across 64 shows at VOX Cinemas, even though only 505 tickets have been sold. This indicates a wide distribution strategy that aims to maximise viewer reach during the high-demand holiday period.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, brings back the supernatural comedy theme that made the previous instalments so popular. Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the film dives deeper into the eerie yet entertaining world of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa mansion, exploring mysterious happenings and ghostly encounters that leave audiences on edge. This time, Vidya Balan returns to the franchise in a special role alongside Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit, adding to the film's star power and drawing in fans of both horror and comedy.

On the other side of this Diwali showdown is Singham Again, helmed by renowned director Rohit Shetty, who continues his beloved cop universe with the fearless Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn. This action-packed thriller picks up on Singham's journey as he faces off against new threats, bringing a fresh wave of suspense, confrontations, and gripping action scenes. Known for his unique touch in high-octane action sequences, Shetty promises to deliver an experience that will appeal to action lovers, and the addition of powerhouse actors like Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh is sure to boost its appeal.

The clash between these two high-profile films highlights the festive season's potential for box office success, with both franchises banking on their past achievements and fan bases. As the release date nears, both films are expected to ramp up their promotions, and with advance bookings already drawing impressive numbers, it remains to be seen which franchise will ultimately win the Diwali box office battle.