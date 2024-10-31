Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Booking: Who Will Win Box Office Battle - Ajay Devgn Or Kartik Aaryan?

Hyderabad: With just a day remaining until one of the biggest box office clashes of the year, the anticipation is noticeable as two major Bollywood giants - Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are gearing up for their Diwali release. Both films have ignited an intense race in advance bookings, capturing fans' excitement and setting the scene for a thrilling, head-to-head showdown. With expectations running high, this Diwali promises fierce competition between these beloved franchises that have the entire industry on edge.

According to a report from industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller film Singham Again has sold a total of 187,747 tickets in India so far, generating revenue of Rs 6.07 crore, not accounting for block seats. In comparison, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has achieved a significant domestic reach, selling 232,957 tickets and earning Rs 7.49 crore, also excluding block seats. Both films are showing strong performances at the box office, reflecting substantial audience interest and anticipation.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again marks the third instalment of Shetty's hit cop universe and sees Ajay Devgn reprising his role as the indomitable Bajirao Singham. The film also features Kareena Kapoor as Singham's wife and introduces Deepika Padukone as 'Lady Singham,' alongside an ensemble cast including Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. With a script by Milap Zaveri, Singham Again brings heightened action, adding fresh dynamics to the popular franchise.

The horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 sees Kartik Aaryan returning as Rooh Baba, joined by Vidya Balan's iconic character, Manjulika, from the first instalment. With Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Vijay Raaz adding to the star-studded cast, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises a thrilling blend of scares and laughs. Produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series, the film builds on the success of 2022's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and is anticipated to draw a strong crowd, especially with its horror-comedy appeal.

As fans gear up for this massive box office showdown, the battle between Devgn's action-packed cop thriller and Aaryan's supernatural comedy has set social media abuzz, with excitement escalating as the release date approaches.