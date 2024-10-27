Singham Again vs. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Booking: Who Will Dominate the Box Office for Diwali Supremacy

Hyderabad: As the excitement builds for Diwali 2024, the clash of two major Bollywood films- Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3- is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about battles in the industry. Both films are set to release on November 1, 2024, and the early box office competition has already started, particularly in advance bookings across various markets.

Advance Booking Trends

In the UAE, Singham Again is currently leading the charge in advance ticket sales. With sales hitting approximately AED 38.7K (around 8.86 lakhs), the film has sold 677 tickets across 67 shows at VOX Cinemas. This represents a growth of about 34 percent in just 24 hours, showcasing strong anticipation among audiences.

In contrast, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has seen impressive growth as well, with ticket sales reaching AED 23.7K (about 5.42 lakhs) and 411 tickets sold from 64 shows. While this reflects a notable increase of 50 percent in advance bookings, it still places Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 significantly behind its competitor.

In the USA, both films have reported similar sales figures, ranging between $25K and $30K for opening-day tickets. Despite this parity in the U.S. market, the overall lead in advance bookings still belongs to Singham Again.

Star Power and Production Budgets

The anticipation surrounding Singham Again can be attributed to its impressive ensemble cast, which includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is a continuation of Shetty's celebrated cop universe and comes with a hefty production budget of Rs 250 crores.

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, brings back the beloved character portrayed by Kartik Aaryan, alongside a strong supporting cast featuring Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Mishra. The film's budget stands at Rs 150 crores, which is substantial but less than that of its competitor.

Audience Sentiment and Future Prospects

The competition between the two films is not just about numbers, it is also about audience sentiment. Social media buzz and fan wars have intensified as both factions rally behind their favourite stars. While Singham Again currently has the edge in advance sales, there is still a week left before release. Market analysts suggest that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 could potentially close the gap if it continues to gain momentum in the coming days.

