Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Booking: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Leads Pre-Sales Race While Ajay Devgn's Film Dominates Screen Allocation

Hyderabad: This Diwali, Bollywood's big-ticket releases - Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are set to clash at the box office, vying for audience attention and screen space on November 1. This head-to-head has intensified as both production teams negotiate for an optimal share of cinema screens to maximise their box office potential.

Advance bookings have opened for both films, yet on a staggered basis and initially only in select PVR-INOX and independent properties. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which became available for pre-sale a day ahead of Singham Again, has already sold 29,315 tickets as of 11 am on October 29, amounting to Rs 75.62 lakh in gross sales. Meanwhile, Singham Again has recently joined the race, selling 3,177 tickets worth Rs 11.72 lakh within a few hours of availability. These early figures reflect only block seats and tracked shows, with additional screens expected to boost ticket sales significantly.

The battle for screen space has seen both films vying for control, and as a result, presales commenced later than usual. As per a newswire, the current plan splits screen time, with Singham Again having an edge with 56% of the total showcasing across venues, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will take 46%, a division that may evolve as cinemas gradually open more premium and independent screens in the coming days.

Expectations are high for both franchises, each with a loyal fan base and a proven track record at the box office. While Singham Again boasts an ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 counters with stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri under Anees Bazmee's direction. Industry experts anticipate a surge in ticket sales over the final two days before release, potentially placing both films among the highest pre-sales of the year.