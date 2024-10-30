Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Booking: Can Ajay Devgn's Action Saga Catch Up With Kartik Aaryan's Haunted Lead?

Hyderabad: With Diwali approaching, Bollywood is buzzing with anticipation for the release of two major franchises on November 1 - Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both films have triggered a fierce advance booking race, sparking excitement among fans and setting the stage for a thrilling box office showdown.

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. Known for his signature high-octane action sequences, Shetty aims to deliver yet another adrenaline-pumping experience that fans of the franchise adore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Singham Again has already sold 27,817 tickets, raking in Rs 83.26 lakh across India.

In a surprising twist, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is currently leading the advance booking race, attracting a larger initial audience. With 65,212 tickets sold and collections of Rs 1.76 crore, the film is pulling ahead in terms of audience interest. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 brings back Kartik Aaryan alongside Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Madhuri Dixit, promising fans a blend of comedy and horror.

The two films' high-stakes competition has led to intense negotiations among producers and distributors as they seek to secure maximum screen space for each release. With only one day until the release date, audiences are left wondering which film will ultimately reign supreme at the Diwali box office. As both franchises battle it out, cinema-goers are eagerly awaiting a blockbuster showdown.