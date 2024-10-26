Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn Starrer Outpaces Kartik Aaryan's Film With 84% Higher Pre-Sales

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Diwali 2024 box office clash between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is already heating up, with Ajay Devgn's cop thriller significantly outpacing Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy in advance bookings. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again has captured widespread attention with its intense teasers and celebrated cop universe legacy. The film, which marks the fifth entry in Shetty's cop universe and the third in the Singham franchise, features an ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.

As per recent reports, Singham Again has surged ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in pre-sales, especially in the UAE market. The cop drama has already generated approximately INR 6.6 lakhs in pre-sales at VOX Cinemas across 64 shows, with 505 tickets sold so far. This robust early response gives it an edge of nearly 84% in pre-sales revenue over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has sold only 269 tickets, bringing in around INR 35.93 lakhs. Singham Again also holds a solid advantage in ticket sales, with nearly 87% more tickets sold than its competitor. The film's trailer, released on October 7, 2024, further amplified the excitement, setting high expectations for the Diwali weekend.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-written and directed by Anees Bazmee, brings back Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, supported by a stellar cast including Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra. However, in the advance booking race, the horror-comedy seems to be lagging behind, with a lower early interest in comparison to Singham Again.

Both movies are slated for a theatrical release on November 1, 2024, and the Diwali weekend is expected to witness one of the biggest box office showdowns of the year. As anticipation builds, it remains to be seen if Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 can catch up in pre-sales or if Singham Again will maintain its lead heading into release day.