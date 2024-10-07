Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor share a good bond with each other is known. The duo, who appeared in Gunday, is all set to share screen space in Singham Again. At the trailer launch event of the film, Arjun and Ranveer were sheen sharing a heartfelt moment. In a video shared by a paparazzo handle on Instagram, Ranveer was seen planting a kiss on Arjun's cheek.
Singham Again Trailer Launch | Ranveer Singh's Heartwarming Revelation: It's Baby Simmba's Debut, Deepika Was Pregnant During Shoot
Mumbai: The makers of the multistarrer Diwali release Singham Again are all set to unveil the film's trailer at a grand event in Mumbai on October 7. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty returns with another sequel to his hit cop drama "Singham," featuring an exciting plot and an incredible star cast.
Ajay Devgn will reprise his iconic role as DCP Bajirao Singham, joined by new cast members Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff, which has raised anticipation. With a massive budget of Rs 350 crore, the film will also see Kareena Kapoor Khan returning to the Singham franchise, alongside much-awaited cameos from Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. Salman Khan is expected to surprise fans with his special appearance as Chulbul Pandey.
The action drama is set to hit theatres on November 1, 2024.
Stay tuned for live updates from the Singham Again trailer launch event.
LIVE FEED
Singham Again Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor's Bromance
'It's Baby Simmba's debut', Says Ranveer Singh as Deepika Padukone was pregnant while shooting
Ranveer Singh made an interesting reevaluation at Singham Again trailer launch event. He said that the upcoming film will mark his daughter's debut as Deepika Padukone was pregnant while shooting for the film.
Singham Again Trailer Launch Live Updates: The Much-awaited Glimpse Is Here!
The much-awaited trailer of Singham Again is out now. The trailer hints at a a power-packed cop drama headlined by Ajay Devgn and featuring the lead characters of Rohit Shetty's cop universe.
Singham Again Trailer Launch: Kareena Kapoor Khan Stuns In Golden Attire
Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to return to the Singham franchise in a massy avatar. The actor looked stunning in a shimmery sequined golden outfit which she wore with golden pieces of jewelry.
Singham Again Trailer Launch: Tiger Shroff Arrives
Bollywood's youngest action superstar Tiger Shroff, who is all set to steal hearts away with his cop avatar in Singham Again, gets papped at the film's trailer launch in an all-black ensemble.
Singham Again Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh Arrive in Style, Can't Take His Eyes Off Deepika
New daddy Ranveer Singh has reached the venue as the makers are all set to unveil Singham Again trailer. The actor opted for an all-black ensemble for the event. As soon as he entered, Ranveer spotted his wife Deepika Padukone on the poster of the film and went near to have a closer look at her. Ranveer reprises his role of Simmba from Rohit Shetty's cop universe.
LIVE FEED
