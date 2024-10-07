ETV Bharat / entertainment

Singham Again Trailer: Ajay Devgn's Return Gets Fiercer With Maratha Spirit And Ramayan References; Deepika Padukone Shines As Fearless Lady Cop

The Singham Again trailer, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and more, promises explosive action and drama.

Singham Again Trailer: Brace For High-Octane Thrills As Ajay Devgn Roars Back In Cop Universe!
Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer of the upcoming film Singham Again has finally been released today, October 7. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film stars Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, leading a star-studded cast that includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

The trailer has already set social media abuzz, delivering powerful action, drama, and adrenaline-pumping sequences that are the hallmark of Rohit Shetty's film. Fans of the franchise will not be disappointed, as Ajay Devgn's Singham is back with more grit, determination, and intensity. This time, the stakes seem even higher as the trailer teases bigger battles and higher-octane action. The trailer includes references from the ancient Indian epic Ramayana.

One of the major highlights is Ranveer Singh's return as the fun-loving yet fierce Sangram Bhalerao (Simmba) and Akshay Kumar's reappearance as the no-nonsense Veer Sooryavanshi. However, it's Deepika Padukone who has everyone talking - she's making her debut as a cop, portraying Shakti Shetty, a powerful new female lead in the Shetty cop universe.

With its explosive sequences, ensemble cast, and a storyline that promises to raise the bar for Bollywood action films, Singham Again is poised to be a blockbuster. The film, set for release on November 1, will go head-to-head at the box office with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, making it a clash to watch out for.

