Singham Again Song Jai Bajrangbali: Ranveer Singh's Hanuman-Inspired Role Unfolds With Epic Action In Film's First Track

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Singham Again, the third instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, released the first track titled Jai Bajrangbali on Saturday, October 19. The song is a tribute to the bond between characters inspired by the Ramayana, with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff playing roles modelled after Lord Ram, Hanuman, and Lakshman, respectively.

The track, composed by Thaman S, draws inspiration from the Hanuman Chalisa, weaving in spiritual undertones with a modern cinematic feel. Ranveer Singh's character, Simmba, embodies the essence of Hanuman as he fiercely battles villains, protecting the righteous. His devotion is further emphasised when he receives blessings from Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham, who represents Lord Ram. Tiger Shroff, portraying ACP Satya, inspired by Lakshman, stays at Singham's side, along with Kareena Kapoor's Avni, adding depth to the narrative of loyalty and protection.

Jai Bajrangbali features a powerhouse of vocal talents, including Srikrishna, Kareemullah, Arun Koundinya, Chaitu Satsangi, and many more, giving the song a grand and devotional feel. The song's lyrics, penned by Swanand Kirkire, heighten the spiritual and heroic themes, making it a perfect fit for the larger-than-life action sequences depicted in the film.

Besides the trio of Ajay, Ranveer, and Tiger, Singham Again boasts a star-studded ensemble, including Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Ravi Kishan. The film is set to release on November 1 and will compete at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

The Singham franchise, known for its thrilling action sequences and gripping narratives, began in 2011 with Singham, followed by Singham Returns in 2014, both of which were major box-office successes.