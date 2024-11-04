Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's Film Roars Past Rs 100 Cr in 3 Days, His Fastest Film to Do So

Hyderabad: Rohit Shetty’s latest offering, Singham Again, has taken the box office by storm, likely to emerge as winner in the box office battle with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. With its thrilling action and engaging storyline, the film has captivated audiences and made a remarkable mark in its opening weekend. Singham Aagain becomes Ajay Devgn's fastest film to enter Rs 100 crore club.

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 3

Early estimates suggest that Singham Again has raked in over Rs 121 crore within its first three days in India, Ajay's fastest film to do so. This impressive figure places it firmly in the coveted Rs 100 crore club, achieving this milestone faster than any other film featuring Ajay Devgn. On its opening day alone, the film grossed Rs 43.50 crore, setting a strong foundation for the weekend.

Despite a slight dip in collections over the following days, the film continued to perform robustly, earning Rs 86 crore net in its first two days. The third day brought in an additional Rs 35 crore, propelling its total to an impressive Rs 121 crore. Notably, Sunday’s earnings were about 17% lower than Saturday's, a trend some analysts attribute to the Bhai Dooj festival celebrated in various regions of India.

Singham Again Box Office Opening Weekend Collection

Day 1: Rs 43.5 Cr

Day 2: Rs 42.5 Cr

Day 3: Rs 35 Cr (Early estimates)

Total: Rs 121 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

Regional Performance

As expected, the film has shown remarkable performance particularly in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Bihar, although it did not quite meet expectations in other regions. While the opening weekend figures are commendable, buzz in trade has that Sunday could have delivered stronger numbers.

Crucial Monday Test

The film's trajectory raises questions about its long-term box office potential. With Monday being a crucial indicator of sustainability, it will be essential for Singham Again to maintain its momentum beyond the festive weekend. The initial three-day earnings mark the highest ever for both Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, setting the stage for a potential showdown with previous records, particularly the Rs 240 crore achieved by Simmba.

About Singham Again

Singham Again is the third entry in the acclaimed Singham series, which forms part of Shetty's expansive Cop Universe, alongside Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead, the film also stars prominent actors such as Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, with cameos by Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh. New characters played by Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff further enrich the narrative.

Looking ahead, Singham Again aims to consolidate its position over the weekdays following this strong opening. Trade analysts predict it could easily surpass the Rs 300 crore mark, but its ultimate success will depend on how well it holds up post-Diwali. The coming week will be crucial in determining whether the film can sustain its box office momentum and secure a spot among the top earners in Bollywood.