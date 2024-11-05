ETV Bharat / entertainment

Singer Sharda Sinha On Ventilator: Son Gives Health Updates As PM Modi Offers Full Support

Patna: Famous Folk Singer Sharda Sinha, Known for her songs during the Chhath festival, is critically ill and receiving treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The 72-year-old singer, who has been fighting blood cancer since 2018, was put on a ventilator on Monday evening after her condition worsened.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Contacts Family

In a show of support, PM Modi reached out to Sharda Sinha's family to check on her health. Speaking with her son, Anshuman Sinha, PM Modi expressed his wishes for her quick recovery and assured the family that all necessary treatment would be provided.

"The government will ensure all necessary support for her care," PM Modi told Anshuman, providing the family with a sense of relief.

Anshuman Sinha, who has been sharing updates about his mother's health clarified that while there were rumours circulating on social media about her death, they were untrue. He urged people not to pay attention to false news.

"My mother is on a ventilator right now. The doctors are constantly monitoring her condition," Anshuman said in a conversation with ETV Bharat.

Chirag Paswan Visits AIIMS

Union Minister Chirag Paswan visited AIIMS to inquire about the singer's health. Chirag Paswan shared an update on social media, expressing his deep affection for Sharda Sinha, and describing her as Bihar's pride. He recalled how her folk songs, especially those during the Chhath Mahaparva, have been a significant part of his and his family's life. Paswan also shared his support on social media, praying for her recovery.