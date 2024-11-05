Singer Sharda Sinha On Ventilator: Son Gives Health Updates As PM Modi Offers Full Support

Patna: Famous Folk Singer Sharda Sinha, Known for her songs during the Chhath festival, is critically ill and receiving treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The 72-year-old singer, who has been fighting blood cancer since 2018, was put on a ventilator on Monday evening after her condition worsened.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Contacts Family
In a show of support, PM Modi reached out to Sharda Sinha's family to check on her health. Speaking with her son, Anshuman Sinha, PM Modi expressed his wishes for her quick recovery and assured the family that all necessary treatment would be provided.
"The government will ensure all necessary support for her care," PM Modi told Anshuman, providing the family with a sense of relief.
Anshuman Sinha, who has been sharing updates about his mother's health clarified that while there were rumours circulating on social media about her death, they were untrue. He urged people not to pay attention to false news.
"My mother is on a ventilator right now. The doctors are constantly monitoring her condition," Anshuman said in a conversation with ETV Bharat.
Chirag Paswan Visits AIIMS
Union Minister Chirag Paswan visited AIIMS to inquire about the singer's health. Chirag Paswan shared an update on social media, expressing his deep affection for Sharda Sinha, and describing her as Bihar's pride. He recalled how her folk songs, especially those during the Chhath Mahaparva, have been a significant part of his and his family's life. Paswan also shared his support on social media, praying for her recovery.
बिहार की गौरव व सुप्रसिद्ध लोक गायिका श्रीमती शारदा सिन्हा जी विगत कुछ दिनों से अस्वस्थ चल रही है। आज नई दिल्ली में उनसे मुलाकात कर उनके स्वास्थ की जानकारी ली।— युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) November 4, 2024
छठ महापर्व के पावन अवसर कर शारदा सिन्हा जी की कमी महसूस हो रही है , जब बचपन से हम सब छठ के लोक गीत सुना करते थे। शारदा…
A Legendary Folk Singer
Sharda Sinha is one of Bihar's most famous folk singers, particularly known for her Chhath geet, songs sung during the annual Chhath festival. She has become one of the leading voices in Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Magahi folk music.
Born on October 1, 1952, in Hulas village in Supaul district, Sharda Sinha began her musical journey in the 1970s. Apart from her folk career, Sinha also gained national recognition for her work in Hindi films, notably for her song 'Babool' from the 1994 blockbuster 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'.
Her contribution to music has been recognised with numerous awards, including Padma Bhushan in 2018, one of India's highest civilian honours.
A Cultural Ambassador
Sharda Sinha is considered a cultural ambassador for Bihar due to her efforts to preserve and promote the region's traditional folk music. Besides being a singer, she is also a retired professor, dedicated to teaching music to younger generations.
Despite her illness, Sharda Sinha continues to contribute to her field. Just days ago, her son released a new Chhath song on October 30, and on November 4, a video of her latest song was launched.
Awards and Recognition
Throughout her career, Sharda Sinha has received numerous awards, including the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2000 and the National Ahilyabai Sevi Samman in 2006.
As Sharda Sinha continues her fight for recovery, her family, fans, and well-wishers are praying for her health. Anshuman Sinha is asking everyone to keep his mother in their thoughts. "She is fighting hard, and with your prayers, we believe she will overcome this," he said.
