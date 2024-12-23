Monali Thakur Walks Out Of Varanasi Concert Midway, Says 'My Team And I Were So Excited To Perform But...'

Hyderabad: Bollywood playback singer Monali Thakur walked out of her live performance held on December 22 in Varanasi, just 45 minutes into the show. The singer addressed the audience at the venue, apologising for the abrupt end while openly criticising the event organisers for mismanagement and unethical practices.

A video of the incident, now viral on social media, shows Monali visibly disheartened as she expressed her disappointment with the organisers. "I am disheartened that my team and I were so excited to perform here. Let's not talk about the infrastructure and its condition, as that is the management's responsibility. I can't explain what they have done to the stage just so they can steal money," she said.

Monali highlighted the dangerous state of the stage, which she said posed a risk of injury to her and her team. "Time and again, I've said that I could injure my ankle here. My dancers have been telling me to calm down, but everything was a mess. We were trying because I am answerable to you all, and you come for me, right? So, you will hold me accountable for all of this," she said.

Calling out the organisers for their irresponsibility, Monali did not hold back. "I hope I grow so big that I can take all the responsibility myself and never have to rely on any Tom, Dick, and Harry who are such useless, unethical, and irresponsible, to begin with," she stated.

Despite her frustration, Monali ended on a positive note, apologising to the audience and promising a better performance in the future. "I sincerely apologise that we have to shut down this show, but I am going to come back for sure. And I hope I can give you a much better event than this. So, forgive us," she concluded.

Fans and netizens supported her decision, with many pointing out the risks posed by poor event management. Known for hits like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Cham Cham, and Sawar Loon, Monali's stand resonated with many, highlighting the need for better treatment of artists and audiences.